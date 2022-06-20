Outreach teams from UW–Madison brought the “Kitchen Chemist,” hands-on exploration stations, and a chance to chat with scientists to the Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park Saturday.



1 At far right, PhD student Ying Cao, with the Neuroscience Training Program in the School of Medicine and Public Health, helps a group of extended family members handle a human brain specimen at a UW Science Alliance outreach station. Clockwise from upper left are Olivia Dawson, Junior Smith, Shaunquette Clark, A’siah Hall and Kayani Carter. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Allison Bender, outreach coordinator at the Wisconsin Energy Institute, helps 5-year-old Ember D. explore a memory game with tiles featuring information about petroleum- versus plant-based products. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Children make “DNA bracelets” by connecting test tubes with sequences of colored water (representing ACGT bases for DNA). The activity was hosted by Irene Ong, associate director of the Carbone Cancer Center's Cancer Informatics Shared Resource and an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology with a joint appointment in biostatistics and medical informatics. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Windup toys on a playful street map are pictured at a Badger Bots table, one of nearly a dozen UW Science Alliance outreach stations. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Alex Zielinski and Michaela Barber, chemistry graduate students, help a youngster learn about electrolysis — using electricity to decompose water into hydrogen and oxygen. Photo by: Jeff Miller