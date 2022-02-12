Photo gallery Soul Talk: Food, then discussion
Soul Talk, a UW–Madison Black History month event, featured plenty of good eating and vigorous discussion. A soul food dinner was followed by an interactive talk about social justice and Black representation in the media. It even featured an airing of the 1980s TV series Fresh Prince of Belair. Plenty of students showed up for the even held at the Multicultural Student Lounge inside the Red Gym.
Attendees fill their plates with food during Soul Talk.
An audience member makes a point of Black representation in media.
A viewing of the 1980s television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sparked plenty of discussion.
Attendees watch a movie clip before a discussion session during the Soul Talk event.
Student and discussion panel member Yasmin Nur listens to audience reaction.
An audience member makes a point.
UW student and discussion panel member Brittany “Bee” Robbins asks the audience a question during the Soul Talk event.
The event featured soul food, of course.
