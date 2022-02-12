 Skip to main content
February 12, 2022

Soul Talk, a UW–Madison Black History month event, featured plenty of good eating and vigorous discussion. A soul food dinner was followed by an interactive talk about social justice and Black representation in the media. It even featured an airing of the 1980s TV series Fresh Prince of Belair. Plenty of students showed up for the even held at the Multicultural Student Lounge inside the Red Gym.

Attendees fill their plates with food during Soul Talk. Photo by: Bryce Richter

An audience member makes a point of Black representation in media. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A viewing of the 1980s television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sparked plenty of discussion. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Attendees watch a movie clip before a discussion session during the Soul Talk event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student and discussion panel member Yasmin Nur listens to audience reaction. Photo by: Bryce Richter

An audience member makes a point. Photo by: Bryce Richter

UW student and discussion panel member Brittany “Bee” Robbins asks the audience a question during the Soul Talk event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The event featured soul food, of course. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: recent sightings, student life

