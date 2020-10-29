The golds and reds of late October shed a soft, warm light upon campus in recent days, especially as sunset approaches. While wintry temperatures in the 30s are expected to arrive this weekend, the weather is expected to warm into next week.



1 Late afternoon shadows of a parked bike and a passing pedestrian are cast upon the stone exterior of the Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Red tree leaves are backlit by orange sunlight during an autumn sunset on Oct. 27. Photo by: Jeff Miller