A sudden snowfall late on Dec. 14 (and early on Dec. 15) was the perfect study break opportunity for a group of students who met up on Bascom Hill. They sledded, built snowpeople, and of course, engaged in friendly snowball fights. Finals run from Dec. 16 to 22, but the snow will be here all winter.



1 It took a team to push this large snowboulder down the hill. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Bascom Hill makes a good sledding grounds, but watch out for that drop at the bottom. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Students pose for a photo with the Abraham Lincoln statue. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Wet, sticky snow is perfect for snowballs, Nick Mugnai discovers. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 And once one snowball is thrown, many others follow. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 The snowball fight escalates. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Jenna Crolla balances a snowball on her head, because why not? Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Jenna Crolla (left) and Minn Lee created a snow, er, owl with an intense stare, near the Lakeshore dorms. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 A soft snowbank was the perfect place to rest after all those snowy antics for, left to right, Jenna Crolla, Liv Baumann and Nick Mugnai. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram