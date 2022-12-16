Photo gallery (Snow)flaking out on Bascom Hill
A sudden snowfall late on Dec. 14 (and early on Dec. 15) was the perfect study break opportunity for a group of students who met up on Bascom Hill. They sledded, built snowpeople, and of course, engaged in friendly snowball fights. Finals run from Dec. 16 to 22, but the snow will be here all winter.
It took a team to push this large snowboulder down the hill.
Bascom Hill makes a good sledding grounds, but watch out for that drop at the bottom.
Students pose for a photo with the Abraham Lincoln statue.
Wet, sticky snow is perfect for snowballs, Nick Mugnai discovers.
And once one snowball is thrown, many others follow.
The snowball fight escalates.
Jenna Crolla balances a snowball on her head, because why not?
Jenna Crolla (left) and Minn Lee created a snow, er, owl with an intense stare, near the Lakeshore dorms.
A soft snowbank was the perfect place to rest after all those snowy antics for, left to right, Jenna Crolla, Liv Baumann and Nick Mugnai.
The snow showed Bascom Hall's famous facade in a new light.
Tags: recent sightings, students