Photo gallery Snow fun
With snow on the ground and school on break (for some), now is the perfect time to frolic outdoors. On a recent day, the ice-covered University Bay (and Class of 1918 Marsh) on the west side of campus was full of people walking, sledding and playing hockey.
Gemma Fortunak, 11, uses treats to lead Atlas, a Bernese mountain dog, in pulling Rachel Warrich, Fortunak’s step-mother and a 2004 UW-Madison alumna, as they practice the Norwegian sport of skijoring, or ski driving.
Atlas is motivated with treats.
Kids play ice hockey on the frozen and snow-covered pond of the Class of 1918 Marsh. Many Madison-area children are enjoying a few extra days of winter break.
A wet snow falls as Canadian geese take flight from the partially frozen water of University Bay.
Young hockey players have to cut through the reeds to get to the ice.
