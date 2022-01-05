With snow on the ground and school on break (for some), now is the perfect time to frolic outdoors. On a recent day, the ice-covered University Bay (and Class of 1918 Marsh) on the west side of campus was full of people walking, sledding and playing hockey.



1 Gemma Fortunak, 11, uses treats to lead Atlas, a Bernese mountain dog, in pulling Rachel Warrich, Fortunak’s step-mother and a 2004 UW-Madison alumna, as they practice the Norwegian sport of skijoring, or ski driving. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Atlas is motivated with treats. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Kids play ice hockey on the frozen and snow-covered pond of the Class of 1918 Marsh. Many Madison-area children are enjoying a few extra days of winter break. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 A wet snow falls as Canadian geese take flight from the partially frozen water of University Bay. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Young hockey players have to cut through the reeds to get to the ice. Photo by: Jeff Miller