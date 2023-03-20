There were seven, count ’em, seven championship trophies on display at the Welcome Home event for the Badgers women’s hockey team at LaBahn Arena on Monday night. No other collegiate women’s hockey team has as many. Fans raucously celebrated the team capturing the title at the event, which was no surprise: Home games regularly sold out all season. “I am just so thankful for everyone and everything that’s been a part of my journey,” said goalie Cami Kronish, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four. “I’m just in disbelief.”



1 Goalie Cami Kronish (30) raises the championship trophy above her head. Kronish was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four following her shutout game against Ohio State in the championship game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin praises the team during the celebration. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Head coach Mark Johnson waves to the crowd. "The best chance you can give yourself to win these things is to get everybody on the same page," Johnson said of the championship. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Fans cheer and take photos of the team on their phones. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Women’s hockey super fan Phil Dzick leads the crowd in a cheer counting to seven, the number of national titles held by the team. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Goalie Cami Kronish raises the championship trophy above her head. "I cannot believe this is my life right now," Kronish said. Photo by: Bryce Richter

7 Fans cheer and show the Wisconsin pride with a finger W as the team celebrates its championship. Photo by: Bryce Richter

8 Members of the team and coaching staff sing Varsity during the celebration. Photo by: Bryce Richter

9 Fans have been a big part of the team's success, regularly selling out LaBahn Arena. Photo by: Bryce Richter