Rainfall failed to stop people of all ages from exploring science hands-on at the sixth annual Science on the Square event on Oct. 19. Booths along State Street explored horticulture, physics, robotics and more, many of them hosted by University of Wisconsin–Madison departments, organizations, students and faculty. It’s all part of the statewide Wisconsin Science Festival.



1 Director Haddie McLean (right) and her assistant Sam Kramer (left) demonstrate mixing colors during a presentation for a UW–Madison outreach program, The Wonders of Physics. The mission of The Wonders of Physics program is to generate interest in physics among people of all ages and backgrounds. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Sam Kramer, an assistant for UW–Madison’s The Wonders of Physics, holds up a balloon frozen by liquid nitrogen. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Ali (left) and Gabe (right) Egelseer hold a model of a monkey brain at a booth hosted by the UW- Madison Cognitive Origins Lab. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Pauline Weber holds a cockroach at a booth hosted by UW–Madison Insect Ambassadors that showed different types of insects to participants. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Lila Knutsen creates a glowing design on a giant Science Brite. Science on the Square featured hands-on STEM-themed activities put together by UW–Madison organizations and local businesses. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 9-year-old Rex Stutz catches a t-shirt shot out of a t-shirt cannon during a demonstration by a UW–Madison outreach program, The Wonders of Physics. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Director Haddie McLean holds a tube during a demonstration for the Wonders of Physics. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 9-year-old Rex Stutz dances in a cloud of liquid nitrogen vapor during The Wonders of Physics demonstration. Rex told his parents that Science on the Square is his “favorite holiday” and has counting down the days until the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Laurie (left) and Stan (right) Frey use the power of solar energy to move model cars in a booth hosted by the UW–Madison chapter of Engineers Without Borders. Stan is a class of ’85 UW- Madison chemical engineering alum. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 A volunteer from the UW- Madison Freedman and Whitman Lab shows Sagan Tomlin worms in a soil sample at a booth intended to show “what we can find growing in the soil” during Science on the Square on State Street. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram