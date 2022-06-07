Away from the glare of city lights, under dark skies in our state parks, UW–Madison’s Astronomy Department and Badger Talks presents “Universe in the Park” at locations throughout Wisconsin during the summer months. Presenters give talks and slideshows about astronomy and recent astronomical news for audiences of all ages. Then, visitors can peer through a telescope for as long as the celestial objects hold their fascination — well, almost. That could be a lifetime.



1 Jim Lattis, teaching faculty with the Department of Astronomy, demonstrates how to use a telescope during a "Universe in the Park" program at Lake Kegonsa State Park near Stoughton on May 28. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A young visitor focuses on the wonders of the night sky. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Kay Kriewald, outreach specialist with the Department of Astronomy, shows slides of common constellations and astronomical objects. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 A drop-in audience of more than 50 people — many of whom came to the park to sleep under the stars, and ended up gazing at them in awe — attended the event. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 The "Universe in the Park" program rotates weekly among state parks throughout Wisconsin during the summer camping season. See schedule above for an event near you. Photo by: Jeff Miller