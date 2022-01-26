3 The university has added a new kind of take-home test this semester - antigen kits that can be picked up at no cost and used when needed by students and employees. Tests are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Union and Union South through Feb. 4; then pickup will switch to by appointment through the MyUHS app or website. The university is providing thousands of test kits in addition to maintaining its previous capacity of 5,000 PCR tests per week. Photo by: Althea Dotzour