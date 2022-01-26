 Skip to main content
January 26, 2022

The semester started Jan. 25 with routines both familiar  – moving briskly to class through the cold, masking up indoors – and new – picking up free surgical masks and take-home COVID-19 antigen tests at the unions.

View from above looking down on students walking in and out of the front door.

Students flow in and out of Agricultural Hall during class change. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student wearing a gray parka and bright red gloves walks next to a snowy lawn.

Hats, hoods and gloves help guard against the below-zero windchill as a student walks near the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Boxes of antigen test kits are stacked on a table to be handed out

The university has added a new kind of take-home test this semester - antigen kits that can be picked up at no cost and used when needed by students and employees. Tests are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Union and Union South through Feb. 4; then pickup will switch to by appointment through the MyUHS app or website. The university is providing thousands of test kits in addition to maintaining its previous capacity of 5,000 PCR tests per week. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A student wearing a face mask sits in a cozy chair working on her laptop

Tuesday was a good day to find a cozy study nook. Undergraduate Miranda Siedelmann found hers at Memorial Union. Masks continue to be required indoors in university buildings by campus order as well as off-campus by county order. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

