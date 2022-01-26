Photo gallery Scenes from start of semester
The semester started Jan. 25 with routines both familiar – moving briskly to class through the cold, masking up indoors – and new – picking up free surgical masks and take-home COVID-19 antigen tests at the unions.
Students flow in and out of Agricultural Hall during class change.
Hats, hoods and gloves help guard against the below-zero windchill as a student walks near the Mosse Humanities Building.
The university has added a new kind of take-home test this semester - antigen kits that can be picked up at no cost and used when needed by students and employees. Tests are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Union and Union South through Feb. 4; then pickup will switch to by appointment through the MyUHS app or website. The university is providing thousands of test kits in addition to maintaining its previous capacity of 5,000 PCR tests per week.
Tuesday was a good day to find a cozy study nook. Undergraduate Miranda Siedelmann found hers at Memorial Union. Masks continue to be required indoors in university buildings by campus order as well as off-campus by county order.
Tags: campus life, recent sightings, student life, weather