Student to student: 6 of the best tunes from the class of 2020 spotify playlist

Music is the gateway to the soul. Or, in this case, graduation.

In anticipation of virtual commencement, the UW–Madison senior class officers have put together a grad playlist with some classic feel-good tunes and a few songs that define their college experience. Whether you’re a soon-to-be alumni, freshman with a possible case of senioritis or a very proud parent of a UW grad, this playlist has a little something for everyone.

Though the lineup is jam-packed with three hours worth of toe-tapping tunes, here are just a few of the highlights.

Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations

“I need you (I need you) more than anyone, darlin’ You know that I have from the start So build me up (build me up) buttercup, don’t break my heart”

A fan-favorite at Badger football games, this tune is sure to also be a fan-favorite of the UW grad playlist. Missing football season and pre-pandemic days? Relive those moments by calling up your friends and belting out the “Buttercup” lyrics together, just like the good ol’ days at Camp Randall.

Closer by The Chainsmokers

“Pull the sheets right off the corner Of the mattress that you stole From your roommate back in Boulder We ain’t ever getting older”

It’s fair to say that almost every UW senior has a freshman-year memory attached to this song. Whether you love it or hate it, this upbeat jam will have you reminiscing about late nights with new friends and that time you cramped a dozen people in your dorm room past quiet hours.

September by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Do you remember the 21st night of September?”

This song is featured in the UW grad playlist as an homage to Allee Willis, a UW alum of the class of 1969 who recently passed away in 2019. At the class of 1969 reunion this past October, the senior class officers had the opportunity to dance the night away with her. They think she’d want every Badger to celebrate commencement by grooving to “September.”

See You Again by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth

“It’s been a long day without you, my friend And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again We’ve come a long way from where we began Oh I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again”

As seniors part ways to start the next chapter of their lives, there’s no song that’s more fitting than “See You Again.” Pull out the tissues — this one’s a real tear-jerker.

Hey Look Ma, I Made It by Panic! At The Disco

“Mama best believe it, Mama best believe it Hey look ma, I made it”

Hey look, UW grads! You literally made it.

This one’s for celebrating all your accomplishments, and let’s face it, you should probably thank your mom too. (Hint: Commencement just so happens to fall on the same weekend as Mother’s Day. You know what to do.)

Graduation (Friends Forever) by Vitamin C

“As we go on We remember All the times we Had together And as our lives change Come whatever We will still be Friends forever”

These lyrics. This song. Perhaps it’ll make you cry, but hopefully it reminds you that you’ll always have great memories of UW and, more importantly, friendships that will last forever.