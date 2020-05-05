For the past week, students have been returning to residence halls to gather their belongings. University Housing organized the move-outs in staggered time periods from April 27 to May 7 and participants are required to practice social distancing and safety protocols. Many students left campus for spring break in mid-March thinking the campus would only be temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the decision was subsequently made to end face-to-face instruction for the semester.



1 UW Housing staff Trevor Potter, left, and Polly Bartelt check in a student outside Tripp and Adams residence halls. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 A man carries a carpet and more from a student's room in Cole Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Student Saikrishna Varadharajan (right) and his father, Varadharajan Cancheepuram, both from Illinois, move Saikrishna's belongings from his room in Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Student Sarah Nunnery and her father, Jim, prepare for a long drive back to their home in New Jersey after gathering Sarah's belongings from her room in Sellery. Sarah was planning to use part of the day long return drive time to continue studying for her final exams. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Beth and Paul Spicer return to campus to gather their son Andrew's belongings from his room in Adams Residence Hall. Meanwhile, Andrew Spicer remained at his family’s home in Green Bay, Wis., to study for his final exams. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Student Caden Carpenter of Baraboo returns to a closed campus to briefly gather his belongs from his room in Sellery. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Sellery's hallways are quiet, with most residents having moved out and taken their belongings. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 A message of love is pictured in Sellery. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 After residents removed their belongings, a room in Sellery sits empty. Photo by: Jeff Miller