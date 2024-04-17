(Editor’s note: MK Denton is a photo intern for University Communications and a member of UW–Madison’s 2024 senior class.)

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in its tracks, including my hopes of attending my high school prom. I wasn’t able to get together with friends and have a fun night. Instead, all I could do was put on my sparkly blue dress that I had been thrilled to wear and stand alone in the backyard so my dad could take photos. The experience was sad, and I was disappointed to miss out on such a significant high school highlight.

Four years later, I was ecstatic to get an email from the Senior Class Office announcing the UW–Madison Class of 2024 Senior Prom. The senior class officers had surveyed class members earlier in the year; this is what many of them said they wanted. I quickly bought a ticket and decided to bring my camera with me to document the event that gave me and my classmates an opportunity to experience what COVID-19 took away from us.

The prom, held April 13 at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, drew more than 1,000 students. I got the chance to ask a few of my senior classmates how it feels to finally get the prom we never had. Their sentiments echoed my own. I heard that our senior prom “makes up for lost time,” that it feels amazing to be able to “come together and celebrate,” and that it was an incredible experience to have as adults. I couldn’t agree more with my peers. This prom was more significant than any high school prom could have been for us; it felt like a true celebration of class togetherness and putting the negative effects of the pandemic behind us.