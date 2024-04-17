 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Robbed by COVID-19, UW seniors finally get the prom they missed in high school

April 17, 2024 By MK Denton
People dance on a dance floor.

The seniors had been waiting four years for this party, and they embraced it. Photo by MK Denton

(Editor’s note: MK Denton is a photo intern for University Communications and a member of UW–Madison’s 2024 senior class.)

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in its tracks, including my hopes of attending my high school prom. I wasn’t able to get together with friends and have a fun night. Instead, all I could do was put on my sparkly blue dress that I had been thrilled to wear and stand alone in the backyard so my dad could take photos. The experience was sad, and I was disappointed to miss out on such a significant high school highlight.

Four years later, I was ecstatic to get an email from the Senior Class Office announcing the UW–Madison Class of 2024 Senior Prom. The senior class officers had surveyed class members earlier in the year; this is what many of them said they wanted. I quickly bought a ticket and decided to bring my camera with me to document the event that gave me and my classmates an opportunity to experience what COVID-19 took away from us.

The prom, held April 13 at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, drew more than 1,000 students. I got the chance to ask a few of my senior classmates how it feels to finally get the prom we never had. Their sentiments echoed my own. I heard that our senior prom “makes up for lost time,” that it feels amazing to be able to “come together and celebrate,” and that it was an incredible experience to have as adults. I couldn’t agree more with my peers. This prom was more significant than any high school prom could have been for us; it felt like a true celebration of class togetherness and putting the negative effects of the pandemic behind us.

A woman applies makeup to her face as she peers in the mirror.

MK Denton gets ready for the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom in her bedroom on April 13. Photo by MK Denton

Two women wearing formal dresses smile for a camera as someone takes a photo.

Two seniors, Precious Akpan and Flora Kunfira, pose for a photo together at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom held in the Discovery Building. Photo by MK Denton

Two women in formal dresses smile and pose for a photo.

Two seniors, Jamie Bednarz and Aurélie Robert, pose for a photo together. Photo by MK Denton

People dance on a dance floor.

Two seniors dance together. Photo by MK Denton

A group of people pose for a photo on a dance floor.

The Class of 2024 poses for a class photo at their Senior Prom held in the Discovery Building. Photo by MK Denton

People dance on a dance floor.

The pandemic struck during the senior year of high school for this year's graduates, and it affected much of their college career as well. Photo by MK Denton

Two people dance on a dance floor.

Two seniors show off their dance moves. Photo by MK Denton

A group of people are dancing.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, canceling events worldwide, including the proms of high school seniors. Four years later, they celebrate. Photo by MK Denton

A group of women pose together for a photo.

Grace Woo, Mara Zydek, Abby Cattapan, and Morgan Fielder pose for a photo at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom. Photo by MK Denton

A deejay performs in front of a crowd.

DJay Mando gets seniors hyped up to party. Photo by MK Denton

A group of people pose together for a photo under a balloon arch.

Santana Senthilkumar, Kajal Dharmar, Angelica Chang, Manisha Muthu, Safa Hafiz, Sona Cyriac, and Suchi Patel pose for a photo under the balloon arch at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom. Photo by MK Denton

People wearing formal clothes stand and smile for the camera.

Posing at the prom are, from left to right, Associate Dean of Students Kathy Kruse and senior class officers Ciboney Reglos, Kenny Larmie, Megan Keefe, Anjali Subramanian, Lynda Huang and Gracie Nelson. Photo by Doug Erickson

