Photo gallery Robbed by COVID-19, UW seniors finally get the prom they missed in high school
(Editor’s note: MK Denton is a photo intern for University Communications and a member of UW–Madison’s 2024 senior class.)
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in its tracks, including my hopes of attending my high school prom. I wasn’t able to get together with friends and have a fun night. Instead, all I could do was put on my sparkly blue dress that I had been thrilled to wear and stand alone in the backyard so my dad could take photos. The experience was sad, and I was disappointed to miss out on such a significant high school highlight.
Four years later, I was ecstatic to get an email from the Senior Class Office announcing the UW–Madison Class of 2024 Senior Prom. The senior class officers had surveyed class members earlier in the year; this is what many of them said they wanted. I quickly bought a ticket and decided to bring my camera with me to document the event that gave me and my classmates an opportunity to experience what COVID-19 took away from us.
The prom, held April 13 at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, drew more than 1,000 students. I got the chance to ask a few of my senior classmates how it feels to finally get the prom we never had. Their sentiments echoed my own. I heard that our senior prom “makes up for lost time,” that it feels amazing to be able to “come together and celebrate,” and that it was an incredible experience to have as adults. I couldn’t agree more with my peers. This prom was more significant than any high school prom could have been for us; it felt like a true celebration of class togetherness and putting the negative effects of the pandemic behind us.
MK Denton gets ready for the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom in her bedroom on April 13.
Two seniors, Precious Akpan and Flora Kunfira, pose for a photo together at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom held in the Discovery Building.
Two seniors, Jamie Bednarz and Aurélie Robert, pose for a photo together.
Two seniors dance together.
The Class of 2024 poses for a class photo at their Senior Prom held in the Discovery Building.
The pandemic struck during the senior year of high school for this year's graduates, and it affected much of their college career as well.
Two seniors show off their dance moves.
COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, canceling events worldwide, including the proms of high school seniors. Four years later, they celebrate.
Grace Woo, Mara Zydek, Abby Cattapan, and Morgan Fielder pose for a photo at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom.
DJay Mando gets seniors hyped up to party.
Santana Senthilkumar, Kajal Dharmar, Angelica Chang, Manisha Muthu, Safa Hafiz, Sona Cyriac, and Suchi Patel pose for a photo under the balloon arch at the Class of 2024’s Senior Prom.
Posing at the prom are, from left to right, Associate Dean of Students Kathy Kruse and senior class officers Ciboney Reglos, Kenny Larmie, Megan Keefe, Anjali Subramanian, Lynda Huang and Gracie Nelson.
