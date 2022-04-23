After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the UW Varsity Band Spring Concert returned in style on Friday, April 22. The Kohl Center was electric with energy and excitement as band director Corey Pompey led the band through long-time favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If You Want to Be a Badger” and the signature Badger Band Finale.



1 Corey Pompey, the Michael E. Leckrone director of athletic bands, thanks the crowd during the final moments of the UW Varsity Band Spring Concert in the Kohl Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

2 From left to right, audience members Deb Warren, Erik Mikkelson, and Leo Warren sway and sing along to the song "Varsity." Photo by: Althea Dotzour

3 Band members march through the aisles while audience members clap along. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

4 Tubas, trumpets, claranets, and trombones shine in the stage light as the band plays the opening song. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

5 Audience members dance along to the Fifth Quarter song sequence. Photo by: Althea Dotzour