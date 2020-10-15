Rob Cramer to serve as UW–Madison’s interim associate vice chancellor of Facilities Planning & Management

Rob Cramer, vice president for administration in the University of Wisconsin System, has been named interim associate vice chancellor of Facilities Planning & Management for UW–Madison.

Cramer will begin his role on Nov. 23, succeeding Alan Fish, who has served as interim associate vice chancellor since January 2020.

“Rob offers extensive knowledge of and experience with UW–Madison, the Department of Administration, UW System, and the many processes and policies that allow us to complete our work,” Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller says. “His interim appointment will provide stability through the challenges of the pandemic and as we wait for the right moment to launch a search for the next permanent incumbent for this crucial position.”

In the interim position, Cramer will continue to lead FP&M’s extensive operations, projects and initiatives, and will play an important role in critical campus projects, including the campus response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working with President Thompson, members of the Board of Regents, President Cross, and colleagues across the state has been a privilege for me,” Cramer said. “I now look forward to serving at UW–Madison and leading Facilities Planning & Management in support of the university’s education, research and outreach activities.”

At UW System, Cramer served as vice president for administration and oversaw the offices of Human Resources, Information Technology, Information Security, Capital Planning, Project Management, and Administrative Services. An alumnus of UW–Madison, Cramer also previously served as vice chancellor for administrative services at UW–Platteville, secretary of the State of Wisconsin Building Commission, and administrator of the Division of State Facilities.

UW–Madison will provide updates about the status of the full-time position as they are available.