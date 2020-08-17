Chancellor, other top campus leaders to conduct Smart Restart YouTube events
A pair of Smart Restart updates, one focused on graduate students and the second for the full campus community, are set for Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.
The Smart Restart Update for Graduate Students is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Panelists include:
- Rebecca Blank, Chancellor
- Karl Scholz, Provost
- Bill Karpus, Dean of the Graduate School
- Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration
- Steve Ackerman, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education
- Jake Baggott, Executive Director, UHS
- Matt Mayrl, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor
- Alan Fish, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor, FP&M
- Mark Walters, director of the Office of Human Resources
- Lori Reesor, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Submit questions for the Smart Restart Update for Graduate Students at smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu.
The Smart Restart Update for the Campus Community on Friday will also begin at 9 a.m. and run until 10:30 a.m.
Panelists for the update:
- Rebecca Blank, Chancellor
- Karl Scholz, Provost
- Steve Ackerman, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education
- Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration
- Norman Drinkwater, Special Assistant for COVID-19 Testing
- Jake Baggott, Executive Director, UHS
- Matt Mayrl, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor
- Alan Fish, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor, FP&M
- Mark Walters, director of the Office of Human Resources
- Lori Reesor, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Submit questions for the Smart Restart Update for the Campus Community at smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu.