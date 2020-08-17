Chancellor, other top campus leaders to conduct Smart Restart YouTube events

A pair of Smart Restart updates, one focused on graduate students and the second for the full campus community, are set for Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.

The Smart Restart Update for Graduate Students is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Panelists include:

Rebecca Blank, Chancellor

Karl Scholz, Provost

Bill Karpus, Dean of the Graduate School

Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Steve Ackerman, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education

Jake Baggott, Executive Director, UHS

Matt Mayrl, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor

Alan Fish, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor, FP&M

Mark Walters, director of the Office of Human Resources

Lori Reesor, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Submit questions for the Smart Restart Update for Graduate Students at smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu.

The Smart Restart Update for the Campus Community on Friday will also begin at 9 a.m. and run until 10:30 a.m.

Panelists for the update:

Rebecca Blank, Chancellor

Karl Scholz, Provost

Steve Ackerman, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education

Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Norman Drinkwater, Special Assistant for COVID-19 Testing

Jake Baggott, Executive Director, UHS

Matt Mayrl, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor

Alan Fish, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor, FP&M

Mark Walters, director of the Office of Human Resources

Lori Reesor, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Submit questions for the Smart Restart Update for the Campus Community at smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu.