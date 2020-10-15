October survey seeks employee input in spring plans

The Office of Human Resources has developed an online employee survey to get your feedback as plans are made for the spring semester.

Specifically, the survey asks how the university can support you, whether you are already working on-site or will be at some future time. The survey also requests input on improvements in the campus response to COVID-19.

Some of the questions will be familiar if you completed the employee survey in August. Your answers to these questions may be different now, as conditions have changed.

The survey has also been updated to reflect current conditions. For example, many UW–Madison employees are now facing additional family care responsibilities due to the pandemic. We would like to know how the need to balance work and family responsibilities is affecting employees, and how UW–Madison can provide support.

You can review the results of the August Return to the Workplace Survey for employees at hr.wisc.edu/smart-restart.

To respond to the October Employee Survey, use this link: go.wisc.edu/8ggd73. Please respond to this brief survey by Thursday, Oct. 22. You can complete the survey during your paid work time.

Your responses to the survey are confidential, and your individual responses will not be connected to your name.

If you have any questions about the survey, please email covidresponse@vc.wisc.edu or call the Office of Human Resources at 608-265-2257.