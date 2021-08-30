 Skip to main content
Photo gallery An annual ritual: Moving into the residence halls

August 30, 2021

Residence hall move-in at the University of Wisconsin–Madison started Monday, Aug. 30, and it was a happy occasion for many students. The move-in lasts until Sept. 2; residents were assigned a specific date and time to move in to ensure activity was spread out evenly.

As this student found out, move-in is a good time to put your parents to work.

Will this futon fit into an elevator? Just barely it appears, with the help of staff.

The elevators were getting a workout at Sellery Hall during move-in day.

A decorated car celebrates a first-year student’s arrival on campus.

Students moving into Sellery will get to see the residence hall undergo renovations.

Staff members guide traffic as first-year students move into Sellery Residence Hall.

First-year student Mack Reed of Minnetonka, Minn., moves into Sellery Residence Hall with the help of his sister Sally, left, and parents Lee and Dan Reed.

Incoming undergraduate Kate Dekanich and her mother push her essential belongings in a red cart towards Gilman House in Kronshage Residence Hall during the first day of move-in.

Incoming undergraduate Kate Dekanich and her mother push her essential belongings in a red cart towards Gilman House in Kronshage Residence Hall during the first day of move-in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

New student Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry carry essentials into Swenson House in Kronshage.

New student Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry carry essentials into Swenson House in Kronshage. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Move-in day is a cause for celebration, as incoming undergraduates check in to a residence hall in University Housing's Lakeshore Neighborhood.

Move-in day is a cause for celebration, as incoming undergraduates check in to a residence hall in University Housing's Lakeshore Neighborhood. Photo by: Bryce Richter

New student William Arnold walks out of Chamberlin House in Kronshage Residence Hall after getting his items settled.

New student William Arnold walks out of Chamberlin House in Kronshage Residence Hall after getting his items settled. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Entering the halls of academia — in this case, Waters Residence Hall — is a solemn occasion for new students.

Entering the halls of academia — in this case, Waters Residence Hall — is a solemn occasion for new students. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Tyler Demmith and his family have their hands full during move-in.

Student Tyler Demmith and his family have their hands full during move-in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry navigate the stairs with the moving trolley.

Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry navigate the stairs with the moving trolley. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The sidewalks outside the residence halls filled with students, their families and their possessions going back and forth.

The sidewalks outside the residence halls filled with students, their families and their possessions going back and forth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Everyone teams up to move a futon sofa into Showerman House in Kronshage Residence Hall.

Everyone teams up to move a futon sofa into Showerman House in Kronshage Residence Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: recent sightings, student life, University Housing

