Residence hall move-in at the University of Wisconsin–Madison started Monday, Aug. 30, and it was a happy occasion for many students. The move-in lasts until Sept. 2; residents were assigned a specific date and time to move in to ensure activity was spread out evenly.



1 As this student found out, move-in is a good time to put your parents to work.



2 Will this futon fit into an elevator? Just barely it appears, with the help of staff.



3 The elevators were getting a workout at Sellery Hall during move-in day.



4 A decorated car celebrates a first-year student’s arrival on campus.



5 Students moving into Sellery will get to see the residence hall undergo renovations.



6 Staff members guide traffic as first-year students move into Sellery Residence Hall.



7 First-year student Mack Reed of Minnetonka, Minn., moves into Sellery Residence Hall with the help of his sister Sally, left, and parents Lee and Dan Reed.



8 Incoming undergraduate Kate Dekanich and her mother push her essential belongings in a red cart towards Gilman House in Kronshage Residence Hall during the first day of move-in. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 New student Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry carry essentials into Swenson House in Kronshage. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Move-in day is a cause for celebration, as incoming undergraduates check in to a residence hall in University Housing's Lakeshore Neighborhood. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 New student William Arnold walks out of Chamberlin House in Kronshage Residence Hall after getting his items settled. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Entering the halls of academia — in this case, Waters Residence Hall — is a solemn occasion for new students. Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Student Tyler Demmith and his family have their hands full during move-in. Photo by: Bryce Richter



14 Chuck Steffen and his parents Danna and Terry navigate the stairs with the moving trolley. Photo by: Bryce Richter



15 The sidewalks outside the residence halls filled with students, their families and their possessions going back and forth. Photo by: Bryce Richter