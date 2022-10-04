 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Faculty of Color Reception welcomes new faculty and celebrates promotions across campus

October 4, 2022

The University of Wisconsin–Madison welcomed 49 new faculty who identify as people of color who joined the campus community over the past year at the annual Faculty of Color Reception, held Oct. 3 at the Pyle Center.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion LaVar Charleston and Professor Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology, co-hosted the event, which also honored 41 faculty of color promoted to associate or full professor in the last year.

In her remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin emphasized the importance of a diverse faculty at UW–Madison, saying, “The diversity of our faculty affects everything we do here. The education we provide, the research we pursue, the ideas we talk about and our ability to recruit top people who want to be part of a university that truly lives its values.”

LaVar Charleston (right) speaks with Reginald Royston (center). Both wear blue blazers and stand behind a cocktail table in a brightly sunlit room.

Event co-host LaVar Charleston (right), chief diversity officer, speaks with Reginald Royston (center), assistant professor of African Cultural Studies. The reception welcomed 49 new faculty who identify as people of color to the UW–Madison campus over the past year. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People serve themselves from a buffet line in a brightly sunlit room.

Attendees enjoy food during the annual fall Faculty of Color Reception held in the Pyle Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jennifer Mnookin (left) speaks with Angela Byars-Winston in a brightly sunlit room.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (left) speaks with Angela Byars-Winston, professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health. Chancellor Mnookin joined Provost John Karl Scholz, deans of the schools and colleges as well as Beth Meyerand, vice provost for faculty and staff affairs, in welcoming the new faculty. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Three people, including Chris Saldaña (center), stand in conversation around a cocktail table in a brightly sunlit room.

Chris Saldaña (center), assistant professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, speaks with colleagues. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Lauren Papp stands at a podium speaking to an unseen audience.

Lauren Papp, professor and associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology, co-hosted the event as this year's University Committee chair. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jessica Hua smiles and looks ahead in a crowd of people listening to remarks from Chancellor Mnookin.

Jessica Hua, associate professor in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, listens to remarks during the reception. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Amadi Ozier speaks with a smile on her face to a group gathered around a cocktail table.

Amadi Ozier, assistant professor in the Department of English, talks with colleagues. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Vinay Dharwadker listens to colleagues around a cocktail table.

Vinay Dharwadker, professor in the Department of English, listens to colleagues during the reception. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: diversity, faculty

