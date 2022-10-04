Photo gallery Faculty of Color Reception welcomes new faculty and celebrates promotions across campus
The University of Wisconsin–Madison welcomed 49 new faculty who identify as people of color who joined the campus community over the past year at the annual Faculty of Color Reception, held Oct. 3 at the Pyle Center.
Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion LaVar Charleston and Professor Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology, co-hosted the event, which also honored 41 faculty of color promoted to associate or full professor in the last year.
In her remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin emphasized the importance of a diverse faculty at UW–Madison, saying, “The diversity of our faculty affects everything we do here. The education we provide, the research we pursue, the ideas we talk about and our ability to recruit top people who want to be part of a university that truly lives its values.”
Event co-host LaVar Charleston (right), chief diversity officer, speaks with Reginald Royston (center), assistant professor of African Cultural Studies. The reception welcomed 49 new faculty who identify as people of color to the UW–Madison campus over the past year.
Attendees enjoy food during the annual fall Faculty of Color Reception held in the Pyle Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (left) speaks with Angela Byars-Winston, professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health. Chancellor Mnookin joined Provost John Karl Scholz, deans of the schools and colleges as well as Beth Meyerand, vice provost for faculty and staff affairs, in welcoming the new faculty.
Chris Saldaña (center), assistant professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, speaks with colleagues.
Lauren Papp, professor and associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology, co-hosted the event as this year's University Committee chair.
Jessica Hua, associate professor in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, listens to remarks during the reception.
Amadi Ozier, assistant professor in the Department of English, talks with colleagues.
Vinay Dharwadker, professor in the Department of English, listens to colleagues during the reception.