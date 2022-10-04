The University of Wisconsin–Madison welcomed 49 new faculty who identify as people of color who joined the campus community over the past year at the annual Faculty of Color Reception, held Oct. 3 at the Pyle Center.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion LaVar Charleston and Professor Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology, co-hosted the event, which also honored 41 faculty of color promoted to associate or full professor in the last year.

In her remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin emphasized the importance of a diverse faculty at UW–Madison, saying, “The diversity of our faculty affects everything we do here. The education we provide, the research we pursue, the ideas we talk about and our ability to recruit top people who want to be part of a university that truly lives its values.”