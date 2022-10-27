Photo gallery Pumpkin artistry: Creating on a spherical, orange canvas
Creating jack-o’-lanterns brought out the artistry in students who took part in a pumpkin carving event outside Union South on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The event was hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Global Connections Committee and the WUD Cuisine Committee. Students and campus members were encouraged to carve a free pumpkin and the seeds were collected for an upcoming WUD Cuisine cooking demonstration.
Student Sara Eberlin adds fangs to her carved pumpkin to enhance the spookiness.
UW student Khadijah Dhoondia scoops out the pumpkin pulp, also known as the brains.
Students Neda Karami-Mohammadi (left) and Negin Sheybani show off their finished products, their own smiles matching the pumpkins'.
Pumpkins await Halloween night patiently.
Students Sophia Schaubel (left) and Khadijah Dhoondia (right) delight in their pumpkin artistry.
Cutting off the top and scooping out the innards is the first step in pumpkin carving.
This jack-o'-lantern is reminiscent both of Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream" and Ghostface from the movie Scream.
Students Michelle Tan (left) and Harry Zhao (right) created a clever Halloween scene on their pumpkin, with a cat and a pumpkin depicted in the carving.
The jagged edges of a toothy smile are always the most difficult parts to carve.
The pumpkin seeds can be salted and roasted for a tasty treat.
Students Harry Zhao (left) and Michelle Tan (right) focus intently on their pumpkin creation.
Student Rachael Lang cuts a bold design in her pumpkin.
Student Ruikang Deng chooses to give his pumpkin a big smile.
