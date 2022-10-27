Creating jack-o’-lanterns brought out the artistry in students who took part in a pumpkin carving event outside Union South on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The event was hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Global Connections Committee and the WUD Cuisine Committee. Students and campus members were encouraged to carve a free pumpkin and the seeds were collected for an upcoming WUD Cuisine cooking demonstration.



1 Student Sara Eberlin adds fangs to her carved pumpkin to enhance the spookiness. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 UW student Khadijah Dhoondia scoops out the pumpkin pulp, also known as the brains. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Students Neda Karami-Mohammadi (left) and Negin Sheybani show off their finished products, their own smiles matching the pumpkins'. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Pumpkins await Halloween night patiently. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Students Sophia Schaubel (left) and Khadijah Dhoondia (right) delight in their pumpkin artistry. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Cutting off the top and scooping out the innards is the first step in pumpkin carving. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 This jack-o'-lantern is reminiscent both of Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream" and Ghostface from the movie Scream. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Students Michelle Tan (left) and Harry Zhao (right) created a clever Halloween scene on their pumpkin, with a cat and a pumpkin depicted in the carving. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 The jagged edges of a toothy smile are always the most difficult parts to carve. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 The pumpkin seeds can be salted and roasted for a tasty treat. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Students Harry Zhao (left) and Michelle Tan (right) focus intently on their pumpkin creation. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Student Rachael Lang cuts a bold design in her pumpkin. Photo by: Bryce Richter