Photo gallery Pumpkin artistry: Creating on a spherical, orange canvas

October 27, 2022

Creating jack-o’-lanterns brought out the artistry in students who took part in a pumpkin carving event outside Union South on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The event was hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Global Connections Committee and the WUD Cuisine Committee. Students and campus members were encouraged to carve a free pumpkin and the seeds were collected for an upcoming WUD Cuisine cooking demonstration.

 

A woman with knife carves out a pumpkin's mouth.

Student Sara Eberlin adds fangs to her carved pumpkin to enhance the spookiness. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person with a big spoon scoops out the innards of a carved pumpkin.

UW student Khadijah Dhoondia scoops out the pumpkin pulp, also known as the brains. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students Neda Karami-Mohammadi (left) and Negin Sheybani show off their finished products, their own smiles matching the pumpkins'.

Students Neda Karami-Mohammadi (left) and Negin Sheybani show off their finished products, their own smiles matching the pumpkins'. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Pumpkins await Halloween night patiently.

Pumpkins await Halloween night patiently. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students Sophia Schaubel (left) and Khadijah Dhoondia (right) delight in their pumpkin artistry.

Students Sophia Schaubel (left) and Khadijah Dhoondia (right) delight in their pumpkin artistry. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students on either side of a long table cut into pumpkins.

Cutting off the top and scooping out the innards is the first step in pumpkin carving. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A carved pumpkin with a wide open mouth and circular eyes.

This jack-o'-lantern is reminiscent both of Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream" and Ghostface from the movie Scream. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people hold a carved pumpkin and smile at the camera.

Students Michelle Tan (left) and Harry Zhao (right) created a clever Halloween scene on their pumpkin, with a cat and a pumpkin depicted in the carving. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A pumpkin has eyes and nose carved already, and a knife is poised to cut out the mouth.

The jagged edges of a toothy smile are always the most difficult parts to carve. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Someone scoops pulp and seeds out of a pumpkin by hand.

The pumpkin seeds can be salted and roasted for a tasty treat. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man and a woman cut into a pumpkin, carving a face.

Students Harry Zhao (left) and Michelle Tan (right) focus intently on their pumpkin creation. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Rachael Lang cuts a bold design in her pumpkin.

Student Rachael Lang cuts a bold design in her pumpkin. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person carefully carves out a face that's been inked on a pumpkin.

Student Ruikang Deng chooses to give his pumpkin a big smile. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

