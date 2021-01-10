More than 30 registrants participated in the Wisconsin Union’s Hound Hike on Jan. 9. The outreach event, which staggered three registrants every ten minutes, began in front of Memorial Union’s west entrance, where participants and their dogs checked in, collected a free bandana and had a “pupfessional” photo made. From there, participants could choose a route up State Street to Peace Park where Madison’s Central Business Improvement District was sponsoring a giveaway, or around campus. Dogs were required to be leashed at all times and people were required to wear face masks as the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues.



1 Laura Simonson, an associate research specialist in UW-Madison's School of Medicine and Public Health's Department of Dermatology, walks her 12-week old Belgian Tervuren, named Eager, through Library Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Lauren Sargeant's excited six-month-old golden doodle, Ellie, explores the welcome table. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Sporting a motion W-branded sweater, Ruprai, a rottweiler, boxer and pit bull mix, greets a 12-week old Belgian Tervuren named Eager. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Friends walk their "COVID" puppies Gustav, a nine-month-old miniature dachshund, and Eve, an eight-month-old black Labrador mix. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 UW-Madison undergraduate Ariel Rezin primps Vinny, a nine-year-old Boston terrier and miniature pinscher mix that she is fostering for Fetch Wisconsin Rescue. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 Lauren Sargeant and her six-month-old golden doodle Ellie pose for a photo with the Memorial Union Terrace’s iconic sunburst chairs. Photo by: Jeff Miller

7 Tanner, a five-month-old beagle, breaks into a trot as more than 30 registrants participate in the Wisconsin Union’s Hound Hike. Photo by: Jeff Miller