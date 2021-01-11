 Skip to main content
January 11, 2021

Instead of complaining about the long, cold midwinter nights, some people have been embracing them, joining a series of socially distanced nature hikes sponsored by Outdoor UW. Hikers wore face masks and remained social distant while enjoying the nature of the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. The next hike is Jan. 12. Outdoor UW sponsors events and offers year-round rental equipment, including paddle crafts, snowshoes, and camping and hiking gear.

Those on the small-group hikes enjoyed nature but also wore masks and socially distanced.

Those on the small-group hikes enjoyed nature but also wore masks and socially distanced. Photo by: Bryce Richter

January temperatures have been moderate, making outdoor recreation pleasant.

January temperatures have been moderate, making outdoor recreation pleasant. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of participants wearing headlamps take part in an Outdoor UW night-hike event as they walk down the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path.

A group of participants wearing headlamps take part in an Outdoor UW night-hike event as they walk down the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Bryce Richter

