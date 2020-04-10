Photo gallery Badger facilities lit in blue to honor pandemic workers

April 10, 2020

UW-Madison’s athletic facilities — Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena — were lit up in blue Thursday night in support and appreciation for those on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadiums around the country joined the #LightItBlue campaign to support health care and essential workers around the world.

The Kohl Center's basketball floor was bathed in blue.

The Kohl Center's basketball floor was bathed in blue. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics

Red is usually the primary color at LaBahn Arena, but not on Thursday night.

Red is usually the primary color at LaBahn Arena, but not on Thursday night. Jeff Bell, Wisconsin Athletics

Camp Randall Stadium was empty Thursday night except for the blue light, which honored health-care workers during the pandemic.

Camp Randall Stadium was empty Thursday night except for the blue light, which honored health-care workers during the pandemic. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics

The blue light fills the space above Camp Randall Stadium.

The blue light fills the space above Camp Randall Stadium. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings, UW Athletics