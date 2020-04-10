Photo gallery Badger facilities lit in blue to honor pandemic workers
UW-Madison’s athletic facilities — Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena — were lit up in blue Thursday night in support and appreciation for those on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadiums around the country joined the #LightItBlue campaign to support health care and essential workers around the world.
The Kohl Center's basketball floor was bathed in blue.
Red is usually the primary color at LaBahn Arena, but not on Thursday night.
Camp Randall Stadium was empty Thursday night except for the blue light, which honored health-care workers during the pandemic.
The blue light fills the space above Camp Randall Stadium.
