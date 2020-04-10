UW-Madison’s athletic facilities — Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena — were lit up in blue Thursday night in support and appreciation for those on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadiums around the country joined the #LightItBlue campaign to support health care and essential workers around the world.



1 The Kohl Center's basketball floor was bathed in blue. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics

2 Red is usually the primary color at LaBahn Arena, but not on Thursday night. Jeff Bell, Wisconsin Athletics

3 Camp Randall Stadium was empty Thursday night except for the blue light, which honored health-care workers during the pandemic. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics

4 The blue light fills the space above Camp Randall Stadium. Justin Helm, Wisconsin Athletics