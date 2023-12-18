Celebration was in the air at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 17. You could see it in the intricately decorated mortarboard caps on graduates, their cheering family and friends and the smiles of UW officials who led the ceremony. The university conferred degrees to 1,966 students, and just more than 1,300 of them took part in the indoor graduation ceremony. Total attendance, including graduates, was 7,738.



1 At left, Xiangfei Wang, graduating with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, laughs as his fiancée and parents help with some last-minute mortarboard adjustments before the start of the commencement ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 A rainbow of sparkly colors adorns the decorated mortarboard of Katarina Wickman, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in gender and women’s studies and a certificate in African American studies. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 The Tianna Gray fan club cheers as Gray receives a law degree. Pictured from left to right are Tianna’s boyfriend, Kamau Allen; sisters Nia and Brianna Gray; parents Anita and Virgil Gray; and niece Brielle Jean. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Having traveled from Texas, from left to right, Bryan Acosta, Diana Segura Lerma, Antonio Gonzalez and Rocio Lerma cheer on graduate Ana Elisa Sequra Lerma’s receipt of a master’s degree in applied biotechnology. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Graduating with a bachelor's degree in history with certificates in African American studies and Native America studies, KJ LeFave wears her honors stole and stands to be recognized with others for their academic excellence. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 College of Engineerings graduates cheer during the commencement ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 A graduate holds a diploma cover and walks across the stage. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Computer circuitboards adorn a graduate’s decorated mortarboard. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Graduates walk across the stage during UW–Madison's winter commencement ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Attendance at the commencement ceremony, including graduates, was 7,738. Photo by: Jeff Miller