Photo gallery Pomp and circumstance — and glitter
Celebration was in the air at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 17. You could see it in the intricately decorated mortarboard caps on graduates, their cheering family and friends and the smiles of UW officials who led the ceremony. The university conferred degrees to 1,966 students, and just more than 1,300 of them took part in the indoor graduation ceremony. Total attendance, including graduates, was 7,738.
At left, Xiangfei Wang, graduating with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, laughs as his fiancée and parents help with some last-minute mortarboard adjustments before the start of the commencement ceremony.
A rainbow of sparkly colors adorns the decorated mortarboard of Katarina Wickman, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in gender and women’s studies and a certificate in African American studies.
The Tianna Gray fan club cheers as Gray receives a law degree. Pictured from left to right are Tianna’s boyfriend, Kamau Allen; sisters Nia and Brianna Gray; parents Anita and Virgil Gray; and niece Brielle Jean.
Having traveled from Texas, from left to right, Bryan Acosta, Diana Segura Lerma, Antonio Gonzalez and Rocio Lerma cheer on graduate Ana Elisa Sequra Lerma’s receipt of a master’s degree in applied biotechnology.
Graduating with a bachelor's degree in history with certificates in African American studies and Native America studies, KJ LeFave wears her honors stole and stands to be recognized with others for their academic excellence.
College of Engineerings graduates cheer during the commencement ceremony.
A graduate holds a diploma cover and walks across the stage.
Computer circuitboards adorn a graduate’s decorated mortarboard.
Graduates walk across the stage during UW–Madison's winter commencement ceremony.
Attendance at the commencement ceremony, including graduates, was 7,738.
A group of graduates – some with their faculty advisors – link arms and sing Varsity at the end of UW–Madison's winter commencement ceremony.
