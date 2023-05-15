 Skip to main content
May 15, 2023

It’s become an art form. At the University of Wisconsin–Madison commencement ceremonies last weekend, graduates wore caps decorated with flowers, beads and messages ranging from the classic — “On, Wisconsin” — to the epic  — “Long story short: I survived.” A grand total of 8,625 students receiving their degrees Friday evening at the Kohl Center and Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

A morterboard cap reads

Some graduates opted for the classics. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A mortarboard cap reads

Camp Randall Stadium was filled with thousands of survivors, also known as graduates. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A mortarboard cap reads

Yes, it was. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A mortarboard cap reads

Follow every rainbow, 'til you find your dream. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Cap reads

Graduate Ashanti Helena Rogers's cap pays tribute to all those who helped her along the way. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two women wear mortarboard caps decorated with flowers, one reads

Flowers always add a touch of spring to a cap. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Graduate Abbe Sparling of Pine City, Minnesota, affixed 13 animals to her cap, including a giraffe, a zebra and two hippos. Yep, she’s a zoology and conservation biology major. Photo by Doug Erickson

Tags: commencement, recent sightings