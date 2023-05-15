It’s become an art form. At the University of Wisconsin–Madison commencement ceremonies last weekend, graduates wore caps decorated with flowers, beads and messages ranging from the classic — “On, Wisconsin” — to the epic — “Long story short: I survived.” A grand total of 8,625 students receiving their degrees Friday evening at the Kohl Center and Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.



1 Some graduates opted for the classics. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Camp Randall Stadium was filled with thousands of survivors, also known as graduates. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Yes, it was. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Follow every rainbow, 'til you find your dream. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Graduate Ashanti Helena Rogers's cap pays tribute to all those who helped her along the way. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Flowers always add a touch of spring to a cap. Photo by: Jeff Miller