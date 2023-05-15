Photo gallery Mortarboards become billboards
It’s become an art form. At the University of Wisconsin–Madison commencement ceremonies last weekend, graduates wore caps decorated with flowers, beads and messages ranging from the classic — “On, Wisconsin” — to the epic — “Long story short: I survived.” A grand total of 8,625 students receiving their degrees Friday evening at the Kohl Center and Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Some graduates opted for the classics.
Camp Randall Stadium was filled with thousands of survivors, also known as graduates.
Yes, it was.
Follow every rainbow, 'til you find your dream.
Graduate Ashanti Helena Rogers's cap pays tribute to all those who helped her along the way.
Flowers always add a touch of spring to a cap.
Graduate Abbe Sparling of Pine City, Minnesota, affixed 13 animals to her cap, including a giraffe, a zebra and two hippos. Yep, she’s a zoology and conservation biology major.
Tags: commencement, recent sightings