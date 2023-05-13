Smiles were plentiful at the commencement ceremony for doctoral, MFA and medical student degree candidates on May 12 at the Kohl Center, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The indoor graduation was attended by nearly 800 degree candidates, plus their guests.



1 A graduate poses for a photo with Class of 2023 signage outside of the Kohl Center.



2 Two graduates are all smiles as they revel in the moment.



3 UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin recognizes graduates.



4 Pictured on the overhead video screen, UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin addresses graduates.



5 Graduates cross the stage to receive their diploma covers. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 At left, Janean Dilworth-Bart, professor in the School of Human Ecology, cheers on graduate student Saliha Selman as they cross the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Gregg Genovese films and waves as Jordan Genovese crosses the stage after receiving a degree in veterinary medicine. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 UW–Madison’s Interim Provost Eric Wilcots addresses graduates.



9 At back, proud father John F. Kennedy applauds as his daughter Colleen Marie Kennedy stands to receive a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



10 A graduate waves as he crosses the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



11 At the close of the graduation ceremony, vet students wave inflated exam gloves in celebration. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



12 Graduates smile during the singing of “Varsity.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour