Photo gallery Commencement: Grad students revel in the moment

May 13, 2023

Smiles were plentiful at the commencement ceremony for doctoral, MFA and medical student degree candidates on May 12 at the Kohl Center, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The indoor graduation was attended by nearly 800 degree candidates, plus their guests.

A person poses in front a sign on a lawn, with an arena in the background.

A graduate poses for a photo with Class of 2023 signage outside of the Kohl Center.

Two women in graduation robes smile happily.

Two graduates are all smiles as they revel in the moment.

A woman talks at a podium.

UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin recognizes graduates.

The interior of the Kohl Center, crowded with people and graduates, is shown, with chancellor Jennifer Mnookin projected on the big screen.

Pictured on the overhead video screen, UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin addresses graduates.

People wearing graduation robes line up on the stage.

Graduates cross the stage to receive their diploma covers. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people in commencement robes cross the stage, one cheers the other.

At left, Janean Dilworth-Bart, professor in the School of Human Ecology, cheers on graduate student Saliha Selman as they cross the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person crosses the stage, someone else waves to them.

Gregg Genovese films and waves as Jordan Genovese crosses the stage after receiving a degree in veterinary medicine. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man speaks at a podium.

UW–Madison’s Interim Provost Eric Wilcots addresses graduates.

A man looks on as his daughter crosses the stage.

At back, proud father John F. Kennedy applauds as his daughter Colleen Marie Kennedy stands to receive a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person walks across a stage adorned with flags, and waves to the crowd.

A graduate waves as he crosses the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students in graduation robes wave clear plastic inflated gloves.

At the close of the graduation ceremony, vet students wave inflated exam gloves in celebration. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several people in graduation robes smile and sing.

Graduates smile during the singing of “Varsity.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman in a graduation gown is surrounded by other people, all smiling for the camera.

At center, Jasmine Nicole Love stands surrounded by her family after receiving her doctorate degree in medicine during UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center. Love also received the Tow Award for Humanism in Medicine. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

