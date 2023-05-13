Badgers work hard and play hard. That was proven once again at the 2023 spring commencement at Camp Randall Stadium, where the newly won diplomas rewarded years of hard work. The newly minted graduates danced, blew bubbles, hugged, high-fived and took selfie after selfie to mark the occasion. The outdoor graduation was attended by more than 7,500 bachelor’s, master’s and law degree candidates, plus their guests.