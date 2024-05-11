There was something in the air at UW–Madison’s spring 2024 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, May 11. Maybe it was the perfect weather, maybe it was the exuberance of a class whose college years were shaded by COVID, maybe it was just a special day.
But the smiles were wider, the sky was bluer and the “Jump Around” dance was jauntier. Take a look:
A glorious walk to Camp Randall
Graduates head to Camp Randall stadium for the big day. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates and their supporters file through the Camp Randall Arch. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates entering the stadium were greeted by sunny skies. Photo: Althea Dotzour
The excitement of degree conferral
Years of hard work pay off with that degree conferral. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Each group of graduates celebrated as their particular degrees were conferred. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates stood proud as their degrees were conferred. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Grace Bounds joyously celebrated the moment of her degree conferral. Photo: Bryce Richter
Sharing the big moment with friends
Sharing commencement with friends is a great feeling. Photo: Althea Dotzour
From left to right, soon-to-be graduates Ashley Lesko, Grace Henke, Brelynn Bille, Lindsey Colin, and James Oscar pose for a photo. The white stoles indicate first generation college graduates. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates stand shoulder-to-shoulder as they take part in the tradition of singing Varsity. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates clustered together as they celebrate Badger spirit. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduates stand shoulder-to-shoulder as they sing Varsity. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Showing the trophies!
Women’s volleyball payer Anna Smrek stands as degrees are conferred, and displays the national championship trophy and rings the vaunted Badger volleyball team won. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Graduating members of the Wisconsin volleyball team show off their collection of NCAA championship and Big Ten conference trophies before the start of the ceremony. Photo: Jeff Miller
Graduating members of the Women’s UW volleyball team show off their rings. Photo: Bryce Richter
A time to share with families
Graduate Jalen Corey, receiving a degree in information systems, celebrates and captures the moment with his family. Photo: Bryce Richter
Graduate Jessie Taft, receiving a master’s degree in bacteriology, celebrates with their mother Amy Taft. Photo: Bryce Richter
Graduate Jacob Kunkel, receiving a degree in biochemistry, celebrates with his family. Photo: Bryce Richter
Graduate Noa Figenblat, receiving a degree in computer science, celebrates and captures the moment with her mother Laura Saltman. Photo: Bryce Richter
Soon-to-be biology and global health graduate Madeleine Mayo gets a kiss from her dad, who is visiting from California. Photo: Althea Dotzour
“Tyler! Tyler! Tyler” chant family and friends. Tyler Gee, soon to be graduate in computer science poses for a photo with family visiting from Illinois, New York City, and Indianapolis who are all holding cut-outs of his face, before the ceremony. Photo: Althea Dotzour
