Photo gallery Photos: Blue skies smiled down on the graduates

May 11, 2024

There was something in the air at UW–Madison’s spring 2024 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, May 11. Maybe it was the perfect weather, maybe it was the exuberance of a class whose college years were shaded by COVID, maybe it was just a special day.

But the smiles were wider, the sky was bluer and the “Jump Around” dance was jauntier. Take a look:

A glorious walk to Camp Randall

People wearing academic robes and mortarboard caps smile as they walk along.

Graduates head to Camp Randall stadium for the big day. Photo: Althea Dotzour

People in commencement robes walk under a stone arch.

Graduates and their supporters file through the Camp Randall Arch. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Graduates entering the stadium were greeted by sunny skies. Photo: Althea Dotzour

The excitement of degree conferral

A woman raises her diploma and shouts with joy.

Years of hard work pay off with that degree conferral. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Two women in commencement garb celebrate.

Each group of graduates celebrated as their particular degrees were conferred. Photo: Althea Dotzour

A woman in commencement garb stands and smiles at the camera

Graduates stood proud as their degrees were conferred. Photo: Althea Dotzour

A woman holds up her hands in celebration.

Grace Bounds joyously celebrated the moment of her degree conferral. Photo: Bryce Richter

Sharing the big moment with friends

Sharing commencement with friends is a great feeling. Photo: Althea Dotzour

From left to right, soon-to-be graduates Ashley Lesko, Grace Henke, Brelynn Bille, Lindsey Colin, and James Oscar pose for a photo. The white stoles indicate first generation college graduates. Photo: Althea Dotzour

People in black commencement robes stand, arms around each other, and sing.

Graduates stand shoulder-to-shoulder as they take part in the tradition of singing Varsity. Photo: Althea Dotzour

People in commencement garb celebrate.

Graduates clustered together as they celebrate Badger spirit. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Friends stand arm in arm.

Graduates stand shoulder-to-shoulder as they sing Varsity. Photo: Althea Dotzour

A group of people in graduation gowns stand and smile.

Graduates had a lot to celebrate. Photo: Bryce Richter

Students in graduation robes smile and make the W signal with their hands.

It was the perfect time to flash the W. Photo: Bryce Richter

Showing the trophies!

A woman in commencement garb holds a trophy, and wears big rings.

Women’s volleyball payer Anna Smrek stands as degrees are conferred, and displays the national championship trophy and rings the vaunted Badger volleyball team won. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Women in commencement garb display trophies.

Graduating members of the Wisconsin volleyball team show off their collection of NCAA championship and Big Ten conference trophies before the start of the ceremony. Photo: Jeff Miller

Several women hold up their hands, heavily adorned with rings.

Graduating members of the Women’s UW volleyball team show off their rings. Photo: Bryce Richter

A time to share with families

A group of people stand together and smile.

Graduate Jalen Corey, receiving a degree in information systems, celebrates and captures the moment with his family. Photo: Bryce Richter

Photo of a man and a woman embracing; someone takes their photo.

Graduate Jessie Taft, receiving a master’s degree in bacteriology, celebrates with their mother Amy Taft. Photo: Bryce Richter

A man holds a child and embraces a woman.

Graduate Jacob Kunkel, receiving a degree in biochemistry, celebrates with his family. Photo: Bryce Richter

A mother and daughter smile as they take a selfie.

Graduate Noa Figenblat, receiving a degree in computer science, celebrates and captures the moment with her mother Laura Saltman. Photo: Bryce Richter

A father and daughter hug.

Soon-to-be biology and global health graduate Madeleine Mayo gets a kiss from her dad, who is visiting from California. Photo: Althea Dotzour

A family poses together.

“Tyler! Tyler! Tyler” chant family and friends. Tyler Gee, soon to be graduate in computer science poses for a photo with family visiting from Illinois, New York City, and Indianapolis who are all holding cut-outs of his face, before the ceremony. Photo: Althea Dotzour

