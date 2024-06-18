Pay plan increase to take effect in July

View more information:

In July, the University of Wisconsin–Madison will provide a 2 percent wage increase to eligible employees under the 2023–2025 pay plan.

The pay plan, approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) on Dec. 19, 2023, specified a 6 percent increase that would be implemented in two phases. The first increase of 4 percent was retroactive to July 2, 2023, for eligible employees, while the second increase of 2 percent will be paid in July 2024.

Faculty, academic staff, university staff, limited appointees, research associates and research interns may be eligible for pay plan. Some employee categories, including temporary employees and student hourly employees, are not eligible.

The 2 percent increase will be effective June 30, 2024, for employees with 12-month appointments, and these employees will see the increase on the earnings statement for July 25, 2024. For employees with 9-month (academic year) appointments, the increase will be effective Aug. 19, 2024, and will appear on the earnings statement for Sept. 5, 2024. Employees who are receiving the pay increase will receive a written communication informing them of their new pay rate.

To be eligible to receive the pay increases, individuals must have been employed in their current positions on June 29, 2024 (for employees with 12-month appointments) or Aug. 18, 2024 (for employees with 9-month appointments). Employees must also comply with position-specific training requirements and must have met performance expectations as identified in their last performance evaluation. Supervisors are required to complete performance evaluations for the employees they supervise. Additional criteria may apply at the divisional level.

Employees in the building trades are subject to a collective bargaining agreement and are not eligible for pay plan. In February 2024, Governor Tony Evers signed two bills approving 4 percent wage increases for University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW System employees in the building trades collective bargaining units. That pay increase was effective July 2, 2023, and was implemented Feb. 11, 2024.