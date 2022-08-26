 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Partnership celebration brings smiles, cooperation

August 26, 2022

The UW South Madison Partnership building on Thursday was filled with happy community members enjoying food, music, games and face-painting during its third community celebration, and first since it opened in a new, larger space. UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stopped to chat with attendees and discuss the outreach role of the partnership.

Mnookin noted that the Wisconsin Idea is UW–Madison’s mission to help people and communities to thrive by sharing our innovations and knowledge. “But that’s a two-way street,” Mnookin said. “SMP highlights the equally important notion that communities have valuable insights and knowledge to share with the university, which help shape our research and teaching.”

Through the partnership, 22 community organizations work with divisions across campus to provide programming such as the UW Odyssey Project, which offers a free humanities course for adult students facing economic barriers to college, and the Neighborhood Law Clinic, which provides a range of legal and advocacy services to low-income community members. Bucky Badger also made an appearance.

An artist paints on a girl's face.

Camila Cortes gets her face painted at an activity booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two women talk, one of them smiles.

Chancellor Mnookin talks with attendees at the partnership, which offers multiple programs for the community. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A girl with face paint on talks to a woman.

A young attendee shows her mother her face paint. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People sitting in a meeting room applaud.

Members of the South Madison community and UW staff, including UW–Madison Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, applaud a speaker. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The chancellor speaks at a podium with a girl standing next to her, looking at her.

Chancellor Mnookin discussed the partnership's role. "Thank you to the people here in South Madison who have embraced us in so many ways," she said. "Without you, we wouldn’t be here." Photo by: Bryce Richter

Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell addresses attendees.

Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell addresses attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two adults and a child pose for a photo with Bucky Badger.

UW mascot Bucky Badger takes a photo with attending families. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A boy stands at a spinning prize wheel as a woman smiles at him, and others in the background too.

Chancellor Mnookin watches as a young attendee spins a prize wheel at a booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person paints on a child's arm.

Attendee Austin Li watches as a makeup artist paints a dragon on his forearm at an activity booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman takes a selfie with two children wearing facepaint.

Ruchita Ervin and her children Amari and Elijah capture the moment with a group photo. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A crowd stands outside a food truck, with a person taking orders inside.

Attendees order food from a food truck. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Brenda Gonzalez, director of community relations for UW–Madison, talks with attendees during a community celebration event.

Brenda Gonzalez, director of community relations for UW–Madison, talks with attendees during a community celebration event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

