Photo gallery Partnership celebration brings smiles, cooperation
The UW South Madison Partnership building on Thursday was filled with happy community members enjoying food, music, games and face-painting during its third community celebration, and first since it opened in a new, larger space. UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stopped to chat with attendees and discuss the outreach role of the partnership.
Mnookin noted that the Wisconsin Idea is UW–Madison’s mission to help people and communities to thrive by sharing our innovations and knowledge. “But that’s a two-way street,” Mnookin said. “SMP highlights the equally important notion that communities have valuable insights and knowledge to share with the university, which help shape our research and teaching.”
Through the partnership, 22 community organizations work with divisions across campus to provide programming such as the UW Odyssey Project, which offers a free humanities course for adult students facing economic barriers to college, and the Neighborhood Law Clinic, which provides a range of legal and advocacy services to low-income community members. Bucky Badger also made an appearance.
Camila Cortes gets her face painted at an activity booth.
Chancellor Mnookin talks with attendees at the partnership, which offers multiple programs for the community.
A young attendee shows her mother her face paint.
Members of the South Madison community and UW staff, including UW–Madison Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, applaud a speaker.
Chancellor Mnookin discussed the partnership's role. "Thank you to the people here in South Madison who have embraced us in so many ways," she said. "Without you, we wouldn’t be here."
Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell addresses attendees.
UW mascot Bucky Badger takes a photo with attending families.
Chancellor Mnookin watches as a young attendee spins a prize wheel at a booth.
Attendee Austin Li watches as a makeup artist paints a dragon on his forearm at an activity booth.
Ruchita Ervin and her children Amari and Elijah capture the moment with a group photo.
Attendees order food from a food truck.
Brenda Gonzalez, director of community relations for UW–Madison, talks with attendees during a community celebration event.