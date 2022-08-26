The UW South Madison Partnership building on Thursday was filled with happy community members enjoying food, music, games and face-painting during its third community celebration, and first since it opened in a new, larger space. UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stopped to chat with attendees and discuss the outreach role of the partnership.

Mnookin noted that the Wisconsin Idea is UW–Madison’s mission to help people and communities to thrive by sharing our innovations and knowledge. “But that’s a two-way street,” Mnookin said. “SMP highlights the equally important notion that communities have valuable insights and knowledge to share with the university, which help shape our research and teaching.”

Through the partnership, 22 community organizations work with divisions across campus to provide programming such as the UW Odyssey Project, which offers a free humanities course for adult students facing economic barriers to college, and the Neighborhood Law Clinic, which provides a range of legal and advocacy services to low-income community members. Bucky Badger also made an appearance.