One thing about our new reality: We all have to get used to talking in masks. It’s not always easy to be heard or get your message across.

In this Badger Talks video, we talk to Maryellen MacDonald, a professor of psychology and an expert in how we produce and comprehend language.

She’ll explain why it’s so tough to talk to each other in masks, and will offer tips in how to adapt so people understand, such as using hand gestures and nodding.