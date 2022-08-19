A group of volunteers gathered Thursday at the UW South Madison Partnership to paint murals designed by Madison-based artist Lilada Gee.

“I’m hoping these portraits represent the need to remember the individual within the community,” Gee said. “While this is a community space, each of us has different needs and experiences and expression. So even as we think of community, I’d like us to remember that there are multiple experiences within those communities.”

The mural painting project was developed in collaboration with UW South Madison Partnership staff, the paint company PPG’s Colorful Communities program, and campus partners. The murals reflect Gee’s bold and colorful style and are designed to inspire the community and families that use the location for programming.

“I appreciate the humanity of this community mural painting, particularly seeing non-Black and non-women painting these images of Black and brown women and children,” Gee said. “When you paint someone, I think you have to step into their perspective and what their experience might be a little bit because you are helping to bring them to life.”