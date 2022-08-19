Photo gallery Mural painting brings community together
A group of volunteers gathered Thursday at the UW South Madison Partnership to paint murals designed by Madison-based artist Lilada Gee.
“I’m hoping these portraits represent the need to remember the individual within the community,” Gee said. “While this is a community space, each of us has different needs and experiences and expression. So even as we think of community, I’d like us to remember that there are multiple experiences within those communities.”
The mural painting project was developed in collaboration with UW South Madison Partnership staff, the paint company PPG’s Colorful Communities program, and campus partners. The murals reflect Gee’s bold and colorful style and are designed to inspire the community and families that use the location for programming.
“I appreciate the humanity of this community mural painting, particularly seeing non-Black and non-women painting these images of Black and brown women and children,” Gee said. “When you paint someone, I think you have to step into their perspective and what their experience might be a little bit because you are helping to bring them to life.”
From left to right, Kim Blair, senior director of development at the UW Foundation; Desiree Bates, co-lead on the UW Bridge to the Chemistry Doctorate Program and UW computational chemist; Shannon Brown, graduate student and Bridge Fellow; and Candace Patterson, South Madison Partnership coordinator, work on a mural on the wall of the Kids Classroom.
Madison-based artist Lilada Gee poses for a portrait in front of one of her mural designs at the UW South Madison Partnership.
Julie Rae, assistant director of engineering career services in the School of Engineering, rolls on paint.
Matt Faber, an employee of the paint company PPG, adds finishing touches to a mural.
Bright colors with names like “healing plant,” “diva glam,” and “unmellow yellow” were picked by mural artist Lilada Gee for the mural.
Zhenyu Zhao, a UW business school graduate student, paints a mural while Bob Hamers, co-lead on the UW Bridge to the Chemistry Doctorate Program, steps back to look at their work.
Candace Patterson, coordinator of the South Madison Partnership, smiles while painting.
From left to right, Patricia Armenta, UW chemistry graduate student and Bridge Fellow; and Dean Welch, business engagement manager with the Office of Business Engagement, work on a mural.
Patricia Armenta, chemistry graduate student and Bridge Fellow, paints a fine black line.