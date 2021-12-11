The Badgers volleyball team, backed by a raucous crowd at the UW Field House, beat Minnesota 3-0 in the Regional Finals to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. The team will face No. 1 Louisville on Thursday at the tournament in Columbus, Ohio.



1 Devyn Robinson goes up for a spike.



2 Dana Rettke and other team members celebrate a point.



3 Giorgia Civita celebrates a point with teammates.



4 Jade Demps goes up for a spike.



5 Julia Orzol rises high for a spike..



6 Grace Loberg (21) and Dana Rettke (16) finish a block.



7 Team members on the bench cheer for a score.



8 Fans cheer as the Badgers score during the match.



9 Badgers volleyball players celebrate after winning a set in the NCAA regional final against Minnesota.



10 Julia Orzol spikes the ball.



11 Young fans show their appreciation.



12 Lauren Barnes serves the ball as her teammates watch.



13 Team members come off the bench to celebrate the final set and match win.



14 Lauren Barnes and Dana Rettke celebrate the match winning point while Grace Loberg raises her hands in victory.



15 Julia Orzol and other members of the team run around the Field House giving hive fives after the big win.



16 Members of the volleyball team celebrate the match win.



17 Dana Rettke give a W sign to the fans.