Photo gallery Badgers advance to Elite 8 in NCAA volleyball
Fourth-seeded Wisconsin swept No. 13 UCLA in the NCAA Madison Regional volleyball semifinals at the Field House on Thursday night, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17. On Saturday, UW will play 12th-seeded Minnesota, which advanced earlier Thursday with a five-set win over No. 5 Baylor.
Wisconsin fans might have wondered whether they were in the right Field House, seeing the court repainted in NCAA tournament-compliant blue.
Grace Loberg (21) had eight kills and hit .318 against the Bruins.
Lauren Barnes (1) sets the ball in the Badgers' balanced offensive attack.
Devyn Robinson (10), who hit .353, and Anna Smrek (14), one of three Badgers to hit at least .400, get in position for a block.
All six UW attackers, including Grace Loberg (21), hit better than .300 in the match.
Sydney Hilley (2) had 30 assists and 14 digs, while Devyn Robinson (10) had eight kills and hit .353.
Giorgia Civita (7) serves the ball in a well-rounded effort that saw UW dig out of an early deficit.
All six UW attackers hit better than .300 in the match.
Freshman Julia Orzol (22) led the Badgers with 11 kills.
Grace Loberg (21) goes up for the spike.
Anna Smrek (14) sets up to spike the ball. The Badgers have yet to lose a set in NCAA tournament play and have won their last 15 sets.
Team members rush the court and fans cheer as UW scores the match-winning point. Wisconsin plays No. 12 Minnesota, the upset winner Thursday over No. 5 Baylor, in the regional final on Saturday.
Members of the team sing "Varsity" with the student section. "We played our best and we were balanced offensively," said setter Sydney Hilley.