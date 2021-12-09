 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Badgers advance to Elite 8 in NCAA volleyball

December 9, 2021

Fourth-seeded Wisconsin swept No. 13 UCLA in the NCAA Madison Regional volleyball semifinals at the Field House on Thursday night, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17. On Saturday, UW will play 12th-seeded Minnesota, which advanced earlier Thursday with a five-set win over No. 5 Baylor.

Wide shot of players on court with fans in bleachers

Wisconsin fans might have wondered whether they were in the right Field House, seeing the court repainted in NCAA tournament-compliant blue. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Loberg reaches for the ball over the net

Grace Loberg (21) had eight kills and hit .318 against the Bruins. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Wisconsin player setting the ball

Lauren Barnes (1) sets the ball in the Badgers' balanced offensive attack. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two Wisconsin players raise their arms as a UCLA player prepares to hit the ball

Devyn Robinson (10), who hit .353, and Anna Smrek (14), one of three Badgers to hit at least .400, get in position for a block. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Loberg reaches for the ball over the net

All six UW attackers, including Grace Loberg (21), hit better than .300 in the match. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two Wisconsin players raise their arms while a UCLA player hits the ball

Sydney Hilley (2) had 30 assists and 14 digs, while Devyn Robinson (10) had eight kills and hit .353. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Wisconsin player preparing to hit the ball

Giorgia Civita (7) serves the ball in a well-rounded effort that saw UW dig out of an early deficit. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Wisconsin player in position to hit the ball

All six UW attackers hit better than .300 in the match. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Orzol jumping at the net to hit the ball

Freshman Julia Orzol (22) led the Badgers with 11 kills. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Loberg spikes the ball over the outstretched arms of 2 UCLA players

Grace Loberg (21) goes up for the spike. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Smrek jumps at the net to reach the ball

Anna Smrek (14) sets up to spike the ball. The Badgers have yet to lose a set in NCAA tournament play and have won their last 15 sets. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Players and fans celebrating on the court

Team members rush the court and fans cheer as UW scores the match-winning point. Wisconsin plays No. 12 Minnesota, the upset winner Thursday over No. 5 Baylor, in the regional final on Saturday. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Team members lined up with their arms around each other, singing

Members of the team sing "Varsity" with the student section. "We played our best and we were balanced offensively," said setter Sydney Hilley. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: Badger volleyball, recent sightings, UW Athletics