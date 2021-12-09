Fourth-seeded Wisconsin swept No. 13 UCLA in the NCAA Madison Regional volleyball semifinals at the Field House on Thursday night, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17. On Saturday, UW will play 12th-seeded Minnesota, which advanced earlier Thursday with a five-set win over No. 5 Baylor.



1 Wisconsin fans might have wondered whether they were in the right Field House, seeing the court repainted in NCAA tournament-compliant blue. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Grace Loberg (21) had eight kills and hit .318 against the Bruins. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Lauren Barnes (1) sets the ball in the Badgers' balanced offensive attack. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Devyn Robinson (10), who hit .353, and Anna Smrek (14), one of three Badgers to hit at least .400, get in position for a block. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 All six UW attackers, including Grace Loberg (21), hit better than .300 in the match. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Sydney Hilley (2) had 30 assists and 14 digs, while Devyn Robinson (10) had eight kills and hit .353. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Giorgia Civita (7) serves the ball in a well-rounded effort that saw UW dig out of an early deficit. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 All six UW attackers hit better than .300 in the match. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Freshman Julia Orzol (22) led the Badgers with 11 kills. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Grace Loberg (21) goes up for the spike. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Anna Smrek (14) sets up to spike the ball. The Badgers have yet to lose a set in NCAA tournament play and have won their last 15 sets. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Team members rush the court and fans cheer as UW scores the match-winning point. Wisconsin plays No. 12 Minnesota, the upset winner Thursday over No. 5 Baylor, in the regional final on Saturday. Photo by: Bryce Richter