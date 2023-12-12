The Badger volleyball team continued its December hot streak last weekend, defeating Penn State on Thursday and Oregon on Friday by identical 3-1 scores. Next, the Badgers head to Tampa to take on Texas in a national semifinal at 8:30 p.m. central time Thursday, with Nebraska facing Pittsburgh in the other semifinal. The national championship match will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and will be broadcast live on ABC.



1 Gulce Guctekin (21) attempts a kick save during the match against Penn State. The official rules of NCAA volleyball state that the ball can touch any part of the body when hitting, as long as it does not come to rest there. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Devy Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Fans cheer for a block against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Anna Smrek (14) digs the ball as teammates look on against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Team members dance on the sideline during the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Anna Smrek (14) gives high fives to young fans before the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 The student section was full of avid volleyball fans during the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Gulce Guctekin (21) dives for the ball against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 A member of the UW student section flexes for the Jumbotron during a break in play. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Julia Orzol (22) dives for the ball against Oregon. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball as two Oregon Ducks attempt to block it. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter