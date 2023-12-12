Photo gallery On to the Final Four
The Badger volleyball team continued its December hot streak last weekend, defeating Penn State on Thursday and Oregon on Friday by identical 3-1 scores. Next, the Badgers head to Tampa to take on Texas in a national semifinal at 8:30 p.m. central time Thursday, with Nebraska facing Pittsburgh in the other semifinal. The national championship match will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and will be broadcast live on ABC.
Gulce Guctekin (21) attempts a kick save during the match against Penn State. The official rules of NCAA volleyball state that the ball can touch any part of the body when hitting, as long as it does not come to rest there.
Devy Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Penn State.
Fans cheer for a block against Penn State.
Anna Smrek (14) digs the ball as teammates look on against Penn State.
Team members dance on the sideline during the Penn State game.
Anna Smrek (14) gives high fives to young fans before the Penn State game.
The student section was full of avid volleyball fans during the Penn State game.
Gulce Guctekin (21) dives for the ball against Penn State.
A member of the UW student section flexes for the Jumbotron during a break in play.
Julia Orzol (22) dives for the ball against Oregon.
Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball as two Oregon Ducks attempt to block it.
Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball.
The Badgers, including CC Crawford (9) and Devyn Robinson (10), celebrate the win over Oregon, sending them to the Final Four.