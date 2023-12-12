 Skip to main content
December 12, 2023

The Badger volleyball team continued its December hot streak last weekend, defeating Penn State on Thursday and Oregon on Friday by identical 3-1 scores. Next, the Badgers head to Tampa to take on Texas in a national semifinal at 8:30 p.m. central time Thursday, with Nebraska facing Pittsburgh in the other semifinal. The national championship match will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and will be broadcast live on ABC.

A woman kicks a volleyball.

Gulce Guctekin (21) attempts a kick save during the match against Penn State. The official rules of NCAA volleyball state that the ball can touch any part of the body when hitting, as long as it does not come to rest there. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman jumps high in the air and arches her back to slam the volleyball.

Devy Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A red-clad crowd of people in stands cheer.

Fans cheer for a block against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman reaches for a volleyball; other players watch.

Anna Smrek (14) digs the ball as teammates look on against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Team members dance on the sideline during the Penn State game.

Team members dance on the sideline during the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman runs by a row of kids holding up their hands to high-five.

Anna Smrek (14) gives high fives to young fans before the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People cheer.

The student section was full of avid volleyball fans during the Penn State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A volleyball player dives for a ball.

Gulce Guctekin (21) dives for the ball against Penn State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in the volleyball crowd raises her arms.

A member of the UW student section flexes for the Jumbotron during a break in play. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in a volleyball uniform dives for a ball.

Julia Orzol (22) dives for the ball against Oregon. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hits a volleyball.

Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball as two Oregon Ducks attempt to block it. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hits a volleyball.

Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Volleyball players run off the court while smiling and yelling and raising their hands.

The Badgers, including CC Crawford (9) and Devyn Robinson (10), celebrate the win over Oregon, sending them to the Final Four. Photo by: Bryce Richter

