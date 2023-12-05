Photo gallery Fans rock the Field House as Badgers move on to Sweet 16
The Badger volleyball team beat Jackson State on Thursday night and the University of Miami on Friday night without losing a set, moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Next, the Badgers play Penn State on Thursday, with the winner playing Friday against the winner of the Oregon vs. Purdue match.
Bucky was on hand to lead the cheers against Jackson State.
Gulce Guctekin (21) slaps hands with young fans before the Jackson State game.
Joslyn Boyer (1) serves up the ball during the Jackson State game.
Fans in the student section cheer during the Jackson State game.
Devyn Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Jackson State.
Team members sing "Varsity" with fans in the student section after the Jackson State game.
Gabby McCaa (7) meets with young fans before the Miami game.
Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball against Miami)
Anna Smrek (14) spikes the ball against Miami.
The team huddles with head coach Kelly Sheffield during the Miami game.
Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball against Miami.
Fans in the UW student section cheer a point against Miami.
Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball against Miami.
Sarah Franklin (13) celebrates with the crowd after scoring a point against Miami.
Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball during the match against the Miami Hurricanes.