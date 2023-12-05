 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Fans rock the Field House as Badgers move on to Sweet 16

December 5, 2023

The Badger volleyball team beat Jackson State on Thursday night and the University of Miami on Friday night without losing a set, moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Next, the Badgers play Penn State on Thursday, with the winner playing Friday against the winner of the Oregon vs. Purdue match.

Bucky Badger and a fan give the W symbol.

Bucky was on hand to lead the cheers against Jackson State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A volleyball player high fives a fan.

Gulce Guctekin (21) slaps hands with young fans before the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Joslyn Boyer (1) serves up the ball during the Jackson State game.

Joslyn Boyer (1) serves up the ball during the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Fans in the student section cheer during the Jackson State game.

Fans in the student section cheer during the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Devyn Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Jackson State.

Devyn Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Jackson State. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Team members sing

Team members sing "Varsity" with fans in the student section after the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A volleyball player gives a high five to a young fan.

Gabby McCaa (7) meets with young fans before the Miami game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball against Miami)

Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball against Miami) Photo by: Bryce Richter

Anna Smrek (14) spikes the ball against Miami.

Anna Smrek (14) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The team huddles with head coach Kelly Sheffield during the Miami game.

The team huddles with head coach Kelly Sheffield during the Miami game. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman strikes a volleyball.

Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Fans wearing red and white clothes wave their hands and shout.

Fans in the UW student section cheer a point against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hits a volleyball.

Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Sarah Franklin (13) celebrates with the crowd after scoring a point against Miami.

Sarah Franklin (13) celebrates with the crowd after scoring a point against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hits a volleyball.

Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball during the match against the Miami Hurricanes. Photo by: Bryce Richter

