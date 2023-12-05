The Badger volleyball team beat Jackson State on Thursday night and the University of Miami on Friday night without losing a set, moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Next, the Badgers play Penn State on Thursday, with the winner playing Friday against the winner of the Oregon vs. Purdue match.



1 Bucky was on hand to lead the cheers against Jackson State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Gulce Guctekin (21) slaps hands with young fans before the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Joslyn Boyer (1) serves up the ball during the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Fans in the student section cheer during the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Devyn Robinson (10) goes up to spike the ball against Jackson State. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Team members sing "Varsity" with fans in the student section after the Jackson State game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Gabby McCaa (7) meets with young fans before the Miami game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Gulce Guctekin (21) digs the ball against Miami) Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Anna Smrek (14) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 The team huddles with head coach Kelly Sheffield during the Miami game. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Sarah Franklin (13) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Fans in the UW student section cheer a point against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) spikes the ball against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter



14 Sarah Franklin (13) celebrates with the crowd after scoring a point against Miami. Photo by: Bryce Richter