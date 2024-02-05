Nominations open for the 2024 Administrative Improvement Award

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Administrative Improvements Awards, sponsored by the Office of Finance and Administration. Nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

Award recipients will be recognized at a ceremony immediately following the Office of Strategic Consulting’s Showcase event on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Since 2013, the Administrative Improvement Awards have recognized outstanding work in customer service, process design or redesign, innovation or development that has resulted in improved effectiveness and efficiency, new revenue growth, cost or time savings, improved service delivery, or other benefits.

“UW–Madison has a lot of really smart and creative people who work hard, often behind the scenes, to make sure we offer the best teaching, research, and public service experience possible,” Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer said. “The Administrative Improvement Awards celebrate these employees and their contributions to our mission.”

All current employees, including student employees, are eligible for the award and can be nominated as an individual or a team. Anyone associated with UW–Madison may submit a nomination. However, self-nominations will not be accepted.

Nominated projects are not required to have a formal charter, Cramer said. “Many times, incremental changes to administrative practices can have a big impact, and we want to know about those efforts as well as the larger, more formal projects.”

An Administrative Improvement Award Review Committee will review nominations. Committee members include previous winners, administrators, and subject matter experts in improvement and innovation efforts.

More information about the awards, nomination process, and celebration ceremony can be found at finadmin.wisc.edu/aia.

Questions about the Administrative Improvement Award can be sent to adminimprove@vc.wisc.edu.