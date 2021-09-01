 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery New Mercile J. Lee Scholars start to build community

September 1, 2021

Incoming students in the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program took part in a community building exercise during an orientation session held at Carson Gulley Center on Aug. 30. The program, which administers the Chancellor’s and Powers-Knapp scholarships, serves underrepresented students and provides them with individualized advising, a supportive peer network, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities.

Interim director Samantha Samreth speaks to incoming undergraduate students in the Mercile Lee Scholars Program during a community building exercise.

Interim director Samantha Samreth speaks to incoming undergraduate students in the Mercile Lee Scholars Program during a community building exercise. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Incoming students get to know each other during the event.

Incoming students get to know each other during the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students take part in a community building exercise.

Students take part in a community building exercise. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The Mercile Lee Scholarship program serves underrepresented students and provides them with individualized advising, a supportive peer network, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities.

The Mercile Lee Scholarship program serves underrepresented students and provides them with individualized advising, a supportive peer network, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students listen to the speaker.

Students listen to the speaker. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student speaks as part of the community building exercise.

A student speaks as part of the community building exercise. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings, student life

You may also like…