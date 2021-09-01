Photo gallery New Mercile J. Lee Scholars start to build community
Incoming students in the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program took part in a community building exercise during an orientation session held at Carson Gulley Center on Aug. 30. The program, which administers the Chancellor’s and Powers-Knapp scholarships, serves underrepresented students and provides them with individualized advising, a supportive peer network, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities.
Interim director Samantha Samreth speaks to incoming undergraduate students in the Mercile Lee Scholars Program during a community building exercise.
Incoming students get to know each other during the event.
Students take part in a community building exercise.
The Mercile Lee Scholarship program serves underrepresented students and provides them with individualized advising, a supportive peer network, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities.
Students listen to the speaker.
A student speaks as part of the community building exercise.
Tags: recent sightings, student life