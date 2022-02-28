Photo gallery Moonshine: Celebrating poetry and dance
UW–Madison dance students and others got a chance to learn from professional dancers and choreographers in a Moonshine Masterclass, held after the Dance Department’s live performance of Moonshine, a mix of music, theater, dance and poetry. This year’s Moonshine features excerpts from “Summer Somewhere” a new choreo poem collaboration between special guest Danez Smith, an award-winning poet and UW–Madison First Wave graduate, and Professor Chris Walker, director of the UW–Madison Division of the Arts. Guest artists included Los Angeles producer/dancer HitmakerChinx, choreographer and dancer Stacy Letrice of Jukeboxx Dance, and Chicago dance artist Amansu Eason. In the Masterclass, participants were taught in West African, Afro-Caribbean Dancehall, and Hip Hop dance forms.
Eason leads students and participants during the Moonshine Masterclass.
HitmakerChinx (left) offers tips to participants as he leads them in a dance.
Letrice demonstrates good dance form for the participants.
Students and participants learned West African, Afro-Caribbean Dancehall, and Hip Hop dance forms.
Letrice leads students and participants during the Moonshine Masterclass event.
Danez Smith, an award-winning poet and graduate of the UW–Madison's First Wave program, performs during Moonshine.
Letrice, Eason (right), and HitmakerChinx (center) perform during Moonshine.
With the cast behind him, director of the Division of the Arts and dance professor Chris Walker speaks during the event.
Eason performs during Moonshine.
Stacy Letrice (center), choreographer and dancer with Jukebox Dance, Amansu Eason (left), Chicago dance artist and HitmakerChinx (right), producer and dancer, perform during the Moonshine 2022 event.
