UW–Madison dance students and others got a chance to learn from professional dancers and choreographers in a Moonshine Masterclass, held after the Dance Department’s live performance of Moonshine, a mix of music, theater, dance and poetry. This year’s Moonshine features excerpts from “Summer Somewhere” a new choreo poem collaboration between special guest Danez Smith, an award-winning poet and UW–Madison First Wave graduate, and Professor Chris Walker, director of the UW–Madison Division of the Arts. Guest artists included Los Angeles producer/dancer HitmakerChinx, choreographer and dancer Stacy Letrice of Jukeboxx Dance, and Chicago dance artist Amansu Eason. In the Masterclass, participants were taught in West African, Afro-Caribbean Dancehall, and Hip Hop dance forms.