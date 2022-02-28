 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Moonshine: Celebrating poetry and dance

February 28, 2022

UW–Madison dance students and others got a chance to learn from professional dancers and choreographers in a Moonshine Masterclass, held after the Dance Department’s live performance of Moonshine, a mix of music, theater, dance and poetry.  This year’s Moonshine features excerpts from “Summer Somewhere” a new choreo poem collaboration between special guest Danez Smith, an award-winning poet and UW–Madison First Wave graduate, and Professor Chris Walker, director of the UW–Madison Division of the Arts. Guest artists included Los Angeles producer/dancer HitmakerChinx, choreographer and dancer Stacy Letrice of Jukeboxx Dance, and Chicago dance artist Amansu Eason. In the Masterclass, participants were taught in West African, Afro-Caribbean Dancehall, and Hip Hop dance forms.

Eason leads students and participants during the Moonshine Masterclass. Photo by: Bryce Richter

HitmakerChinx (left) offers tips to participants as he leads them in a dance. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Letrice demonstrates good dance form for the participants. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students and participants learned West African, Afro-Caribbean Dancehall, and Hip Hop dance forms. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Letrice leads students and participants during the Moonshine Masterclass event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Danez Smith, an award-winning poet and graduate of the UW–Madison's First Wave program, performs during Moonshine. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Letrice, Eason (right), and HitmakerChinx (center) perform during Moonshine. Photo by: Brian Huynh

With the cast behind him, director of the Division of the Arts and dance professor Chris Walker speaks during the event. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Eason performs during Moonshine. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Stacy Letrice (center), choreographer and dancer with Jukebox Dance, Amansu Eason (left), Chicago dance artist and HitmakerChinx (right), producer and dancer, perform during the Moonshine 2022 event. Photo by: Brian Huynh

