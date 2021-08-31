Video A look inside historic, and dynamic, Lathrop Hall
How many times have you passed Lathrop Hall, the early-20th century Renaissance Revival architectural gem overlooking University Avenue, and never given a thought to what goes on inside? Join dance Professor Chris Walker (recently appointed director of the Division of the Arts) on a video tour of this campus asset — home of the acclaimed UW–Madison Dance Department.
This video was produced before the campus mask requirement went into effect on Aug. 5.