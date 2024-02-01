“What are you willing to fight for?”

Writer and actress Anna Deavere Smith encouraged audience members to continue the fight against racism and injustice in her keynote speech at the MLK Symposium Wednesday evening at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.

“It’s up to us to magnify the flame and to shine the light, even as we proceed with our smallest daily tasks,” Smith said. “Hear different. [It is] really, really important to hear the things you don’t agree with. Hear and listen.”

The MLK Symposium celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and provides an opportunity for campus to remember, learn, and act on lessons from King’s legacy of activism, equity, social justice, and community building. The annual event is sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and Student Affairs in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Theater.

In her introduction of Smith, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin evoked King’s two speeches on the UW–Madison campus, in March 1962 and November 1965, and wondered what he would think if he returned today.

“I suspect he might, as he did in his lifetime, speak about the ‘fierce urgency of now’ — urging us to confront challenges while also helping us see boundless possibilities for a brighter future,” Mnookin said.

LaVar J. Charleston, deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, encouraged attendees to take inspiration from the event.

“It is my hope that you will take away from this event a renewed sense of accountability, responsibility, action and commitment to carry out the Wisconsin Idea on our campus and even further — the concept that we make change here and carry it beyond our walls.”

Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, said students are most successful when they feel a sense of belonging.

“We have made progress, and we will always have more work to do,” Reesor said. “Staying in conversation and in community allows us to be honest about who we are today — as a university and as human beings — so that we can chart a path forward that’s grounded in empathy and shared purpose.”

Also during the event, UW–Madison First Wave scholar Kaleb Autman offered a spoken word performance, and student Kamyia Denson moderated a Q&A with Smith following her remarks.