Video Video: What APIDA heritage means, personally
Several members of the UW–Madison community share their thoughts on the importance of Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month. Chief Diversity Officer LaVar J. Charleston invited faculty and staff to make short videos reflecting on what it means to them to see APIDA community increasingly recognized in Wisconsin and beyond.
You can view the full recorded messages from APIDA UW faculty and staff on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion website.