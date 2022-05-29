 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Memorial Day: The Gold Star Honor Roll

May 29, 2022

On Memorial Day, one place on campus takes on special significance: the Gold Star Honor Roll at Memorial Union. The interactive exhibit recognizes fallen service men and women who are UW–Madison alumni. Their names can be seen, if you are unable to visit the Union, by visiting uwgoldstarhonorroll.org. If you know of a past student who died of service-related causes while on active duty, please submit the information.

Closeup of a video display of service members in uniform

The exhibit includes an interactive, electronic kiosk featuring UW–Madison’s fallen service members from the Civil War to more recent military conflicts. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Closeup of flag in front of wooden plaque with names carved in it

The Gold Star Honor Roll includes historic wooden plaques carved with the names of service members who died in war and a kiosk with their names and stories. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: history, military, recent sightings, veterans, Wisconsin Union

