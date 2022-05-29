On Memorial Day, one place on campus takes on special significance: the Gold Star Honor Roll at Memorial Union. The interactive exhibit recognizes fallen service men and women who are UW–Madison alumni. Their names can be seen, if you are unable to visit the Union, by visiting uwgoldstarhonorroll.org. If you know of a past student who died of service-related causes while on active duty, please submit the information.



1 The exhibit includes an interactive, electronic kiosk featuring UW–Madison’s fallen service members from the Civil War to more recent military conflicts. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The Gold Star Honor Roll includes historic wooden plaques carved with the names of service members who died in war and a kiosk with their names and stories. Photo by: Jeff Miller