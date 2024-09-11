Twenty-seven different student groups performed at the 42nd annual MCOR: Multicultural Student Performance Showcase event on Sept. 6 in Shannon Hall at UW–Madison’s Memorial Union. Part of beginning-of-the-semester Wisconsin Welcome programming, the event showcased a range of dance, musical, spoken-word, stepping and strolling talent by Multicultural Student Center-affiliated student organizations and individual performers.

“I love events like this, where you can see the community come together to support each other through different genres of dances, stepping, saluting, strolling, singing, etc,” said Cheng Vang of the Alpha Pi Charter of Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority, adding that the tradition of strolling comes from the Divine Nine, a group of historically African American fraternities and sororities. “As we stroll, we add different genres of music that represent our members. We have songs from hip-hop, K-pop, P-pop (Pinoy pop) and many more.”