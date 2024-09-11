Photo gallery MCOR performances rev up the crowd
Twenty-seven different student groups performed at the 42nd annual MCOR: Multicultural Student Performance Showcase event on Sept. 6 in Shannon Hall at UW–Madison’s Memorial Union. Part of beginning-of-the-semester Wisconsin Welcome programming, the event showcased a range of dance, musical, spoken-word, stepping and strolling talent by Multicultural Student Center-affiliated student organizations and individual performers.
“I love events like this, where you can see the community come together to support each other through different genres of dances, stepping, saluting, strolling, singing, etc,” said Cheng Vang of the Alpha Pi Charter of Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority, adding that the tradition of strolling comes from the Divine Nine, a group of historically African American fraternities and sororities. “As we stroll, we add different genres of music that represent our members. We have songs from hip-hop, K-pop, P-pop (Pinoy pop) and many more.”
Members of the Alpha Pi Charter of Sigma Psi Zeta Sorority Inc. perform. From left to right are Erin Caldwell, Sheng Vang, Cheng Vang and Geanessa Reglos. "I’ve always wanted to be a part of a performance group, but was too scared to join one," Reglos says. "Being a part of the stroll team and eventually stroll captain has really helped push me out of my comfort zone and made me more confident in my dancing abilities. I always have the best time performing with my sisters on stage."
Members of the Delta Chapter of Chi Sigma Tau National Fraternity Inc. perform.
Members of the Kappa Gamma Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc. perform.
Co-emcees Sidney McDuffie (left) and Simone Gabriel (right), UW–Madison students, announce the next act.
Members of SEADO (South East Asian Dance Organization) dance to a mix of Khmer and Hmong songs.
Members of the Delta Delta Chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity Inc. perform.
Members of the Fuego Dance crew perform to round out the first half of the night.
Over 1,100 people filled the audience and cheered on the performances enthusiastically.
Members of KASPER Dance Crew, a hip-hop and K-pop dance group, perform.
Members of the Associate Chapter of Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity Inc. perform.
Members of the Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Psi Lambda National Inc. perform a dance.
Members of the Vietnamese Student Association Dance Team perform a traditional fan and straw-hat dance.
Members of Wisconsin RangDe, a recreational South Asian Fusion dance team, perform.
GPS TY, a First Wave Scholar and sophomore, performs a song.
Members of Wisconsin Surma, Wisconsin’s Competitive Premier Bollywood Fusion Dance Team, perform a multi-song dance routine.
African Student Association Dance members perform to end the night.