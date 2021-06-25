 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Making a splash at Alumni Park

June 25, 2021

With Madison in the midst of a string of hot days, visitors to campus are finding creative ways to cool off. On a recent day, a group of children splashed around in the Alumni Park fountain.

Children play with water in the fountain.

What better way to cool off than splash in a fountain? These Children enjoyed the Alumni Park fountain as their families visited the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Children run around a water fountain.

Temperatures are supposed to reach the 80s for most of the next week. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A girl runs around the fountain.

The 30,000 pound granite fountain's ripple effect is a metaphor for alumni’s positive impacts spreading out worldwide, but it's also fun to play in. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A boy splashes a girl with water from the fountain.

One splash brings another in return. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: Memorial union terrace, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

