Photo gallery Making a splash at Alumni Park
With Madison in the midst of a string of hot days, visitors to campus are finding creative ways to cool off. On a recent day, a group of children splashed around in the Alumni Park fountain.
What better way to cool off than splash in a fountain? These Children enjoyed the Alumni Park fountain as their families visited the Memorial Union Terrace.
Temperatures are supposed to reach the 80s for most of the next week.
The 30,000 pound granite fountain's ripple effect is a metaphor for alumni’s positive impacts spreading out worldwide, but it's also fun to play in.
One splash brings another in return.