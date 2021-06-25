With Madison in the midst of a string of hot days, visitors to campus are finding creative ways to cool off. On a recent day, a group of children splashed around in the Alumni Park fountain.



1 What better way to cool off than splash in a fountain? These Children enjoyed the Alumni Park fountain as their families visited the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Temperatures are supposed to reach the 80s for most of the next week. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 The 30,000 pound granite fountain's ripple effect is a metaphor for alumni’s positive impacts spreading out worldwide, but it's also fun to play in. Photo by: Jeff Miller