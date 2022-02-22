On Feb. 18, the creators at UW Makerspace turned to a light-hearted task: Waxing skis and snowboards. Makerspace is a community of designers and builders within the College of Engineering, and the facilities include 25,000 feet of shop and flex space with equipment. The event was part of the Makerspace “Make it Fun” series of workshops, for all UW community members.



1 Jan Maroske, an assistant shop manager at the Design + Innovation Labs, leads the waxing workshop. Photo by: Brian Huynh

2 Maroske demonstrates the waxing technique. Photo by: Brian Huynh

3 Wax is applied to the skis first. Photo by: Brian Huynh

4 Then the wax is spread evenly across the skis. Photo by: Brian Huynh

5 Waxing make skis and snowboards glide more smoothly, and it helps extend their life. Photo by: Brian Huynh