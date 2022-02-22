Photo gallery Makerspace fun: Waxing skis, snowboards
On Feb. 18, the creators at UW Makerspace turned to a light-hearted task: Waxing skis and snowboards. Makerspace is a community of designers and builders within the College of Engineering, and the facilities include 25,000 feet of shop and flex space with equipment. The event was part of the Makerspace “Make it Fun” series of workshops, for all UW community members.
Jan Maroske, an assistant shop manager at the Design + Innovation Labs, leads the waxing workshop.
Maroske demonstrates the waxing technique.
Wax is applied to the skis first.
Then the wax is spread evenly across the skis.
Waxing make skis and snowboards glide more smoothly, and it helps extend their life.