The UW–Madison College of Engineering's graduates boost Wisconsin's economy with their know-how in manufacturing, health care, construction, highways, energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure and more. The college hopes to meet the growing demand for engineering graduates with a new state-of-the-art building that would allow it to expand enrollment. Read more here.

A new state-of-the-art building would allow UW–Madison’s College of Engineering to educate more engineers and provide more graduates to companies that need them, says engineering Dean Ian Robertson in this video.

Many of the college’s facilities were built decades ago, although some have been renovated to provide more hands-on learning opportunities, he said. Still, companies need more UW–Madison engineering graduates, and many students want to study engineering, he said.

A new facility would let the college enroll up to 5,500 engineering undergraduates — a 22% increase over current levels. The new building would feature flexible space for hands-on learning and research, putting UW–Madison in a better position to recruit and retain top students and faculty alike.

“The new facility will stimulate collaboration, spark research discoveries and serve as the focal point of our engineering campus, Robertson said. “Most importantly it will allow our college to educate many more engineering leaders to provide technology solutions to the world’s challenges.”