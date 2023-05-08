 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Lifting the Veil sculpture is revealed

May 8, 2023

Acclaimed New York–based contemporary artist Sanford Biggers revealed a new sculpture on May 4 that responds to the Chazen Museum of Art’s problematic Emancipation Group sculpture, providing a highlight to the museum’s re:mancipation exhibition. Like Emancipation Group, Biggers’s Lifting the Veil is rendered in white Italian marble. Fabricated by Quarra Stone Company of Madison, it incorporates a textile quilt and juxtaposes Lincoln and the famed orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The reveal kicked off Jump N Funk, a dance music party with afrofuturist-driven visuals and music.

A man talks on stage into a microphone; a woman stands next to him.

Artist Sanford Biggers, at left, and Chazen Museum of Art Director Amy Gilman make opening remarks. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A statue depicts one man removing a blanket off another man.

Lifting the Veil, a new sculpture by artist Sanford Biggers, depicts Frederick Douglass unveiling Abraham Lincoln. It references both the Emancipation Group sculpture and one by Charles Keck depicting Booker T. Washington lifting the "veil of ignorance" from a formerly enslaved person. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People stand around looking at a sculpture.

Guests view Lifting the Veil by artist Sanford Biggers. The sculpture was created as a response to the problematic Emancipation Group statue, seen at left. Photo by: Jeff Miller

One man talks with another next to a statue.

Artist Sanford Biggers (left of center) talks with Doug Patterson (far left), husband of museum director Amy Gilman. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People look at a white marble sculpture.

Nineteenth century American sculptor Thomas Ball created several versions of Emancipation Group, all of which depict Abraham Lincoln standing, arm outstretched over a crouching freedman. Even contemporary observers noted the passive, subservient posture of the crouching figure. Photo by: Jeff Miller

UW–Madison’s Dr. Yorel Lashley (second from left) and youth members of Drum Power perform at the start of a “re:mancipation” exhibit celebration.

UW–Madison’s Dr. Yorel Lashley (second from left) and youth members of Drum Power perform at the start of a “re:mancipation” exhibit celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A number of people stand in a darkened room with a big video screen playing on the wall.

Guests enjoy Jump N Funk, a dance music party with afrofuturistic sounds by DJ Rich Medina and visuals by The Marksmen. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man and a woman smile at each other, the woman holds up a raised thumb.

Artist Sanford Biggers, at left, and Chazen Museum of Art Director Amy Gilman share a laugh. Photo by: Jeff Miller

