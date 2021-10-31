 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery A spooky good time on campus

October 31, 2021

Students donned costumes and played spooky games during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall on Friday. The event included an area for making photos with friends: a competition for best costume; cookie-, rock- and mask-decorating: various games; and music.

A group of mostly first-year students play a game of Twister during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall.

A group of mostly first-year students play a game of Twister during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Dressed as a witch, first-year student Avery Morrison decorates a masquerade mask during the Halloween Bash.

Dressed as a witch, first-year student Avery Morrison decorates a masquerade mask during the Halloween Bash. Photo by: Jeff Miller

From left to right dressed in costume, Annie Purisch, Maddie Patton and Brooke Sehmer pose for a photo.

From left to right dressed in costume, Annie Purisch, Maddie Patton and Brooke Sehmer pose for a photo. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Dressed as a pirate, Riley Colwell plays the card game Spoons – with Wiscards – with other first-year students.

Dressed as a pirate, Riley Colwell plays the card game Spoons – with Wiscards – with other first-year students. Photo by: Jeff Miller

At left, Parker Johnston, dressed as Tinky Winky the Teletubby, and Ian Franda, wearing a wizard hat, play the card game Spoons.

At left, Parker Johnston, dressed as Tinky Winky the Teletubby, and Ian Franda, wearing a wizard hat, play the card game Spoons. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students decorate cookies.

Students decorate cookies. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students decorate masquerade masks.

Students decorate masquerade masks. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A Halloween-themed balloon set the tone.

A Halloween-themed balloon set the tone. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Carved pumpkins spell out GEOGRAPHY in front of Science Hall.

Carved pumpkins spell out GEOGRAPHY in front of Science Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Carved pumpkins are displayed outside Weeks Hall for Geological Sciences.

Carved pumpkins are displayed outside Weeks Hall for Geological Sciences. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: events, recent sightings

You may also like…