Photo gallery A spooky good time on campus
Students donned costumes and played spooky games during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall on Friday. The event included an area for making photos with friends: a competition for best costume; cookie-, rock- and mask-decorating: various games; and music.
A group of mostly first-year students play a game of Twister during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall.
Dressed as a witch, first-year student Avery Morrison decorates a masquerade mask during the Halloween Bash.
From left to right dressed in costume, Annie Purisch, Maddie Patton and Brooke Sehmer pose for a photo.
Dressed as a pirate, Riley Colwell plays the card game Spoons – with Wiscards – with other first-year students.
At left, Parker Johnston, dressed as Tinky Winky the Teletubby, and Ian Franda, wearing a wizard hat, play the card game Spoons.
Students decorate cookies.
Students decorate masquerade masks.
A Halloween-themed balloon set the tone.
Carved pumpkins spell out GEOGRAPHY in front of Science Hall.
Carved pumpkins are displayed outside Weeks Hall for Geological Sciences.
