Students donned costumes and played spooky games during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall on Friday. The event included an area for making photos with friends: a competition for best costume; cookie-, rock- and mask-decorating: various games; and music.



1 A group of mostly first-year students play a game of Twister during a Halloween Bash at Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Dressed as a witch, first-year student Avery Morrison decorates a masquerade mask during the Halloween Bash. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 From left to right dressed in costume, Annie Purisch, Maddie Patton and Brooke Sehmer pose for a photo. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Dressed as a pirate, Riley Colwell plays the card game Spoons – with Wiscards – with other first-year students. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 At left, Parker Johnston, dressed as Tinky Winky the Teletubby, and Ian Franda, wearing a wizard hat, play the card game Spoons. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Students decorate cookies. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Students decorate masquerade masks. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 A Halloween-themed balloon set the tone. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Carved pumpkins spell out GEOGRAPHY in front of Science Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour