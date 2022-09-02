The Graduate School Degree Dash took off across campus Friday morning, with 657 people running, walking, and rolling through the 5.07- and 1.94-mile courses. After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Degree Dash was back for its fifth year and better than ever when Bucky Badger and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin joined Graduate School Dean William J. Karpus to greet participants and kick off the race. Graduate students and their families, along with staff and faculty, followed routes along Lakeshore Path to the west side of campus and back before crossing the finish line to receive their commemorative Degree Dash diploma.



1 A finisher receives a (mock) diploma. Participants chose either the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances were based on the approximate average time to degree (in years) at UW–Madison.

2 The race helps graduate students build community and meet people outside their disciplines prior to the start of the academic year.

3 Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin, at right, pose with runners in the Graduate School Degree Dash. Photo by Kristen Koenig

4 Runners show off the "diplomas" they received for finishing the Graduate School Degree Dash. Photo by Kristen Koenig