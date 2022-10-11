 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Late-night fun: Crafting some Halloween scares

October 11, 2022

Students gathered to paint Halloween-themed suncatchers on Friday evening, Oct. 8, at Gordon Dining and Event Center in an event hosted by Wisconsin Late Night. WLN hosts events on Friday and Saturday nights to provide UW–Madison students with “Alcohol Alternative Programming”, promoting a safe and productive space for students living in the residence halls to gather and meet other students.

Two women sitting at a table smile as they paint.

Emma Karpfinger and Shannon Martin share a laugh as they paint suncatchers. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A table full of people paint suncatchers and chat.

Students enjoyed the chance to gather for a late-night activity. Shannon Gallagher, Suzy Walker, Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong talk as they paint. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Wisconsin Late Night promotes alcohol-alternative programming like the suncatcher painting.

Wisconsin Late Night promotes alcohol-alternative programming like the suncatcher painting. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A person hunches over a table to focus on what they're painting.

Angelina Armstrong focuses intently on a suncatcher painting. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Three women paint at a table, and chat.

Students Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong flex their artistic skills. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A woman stands near a table, handing paint to people sitting at the table.

Residence Life Special Projects Coordinator Ashlee Barton hands more paint to students including Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, and Kiley Crosby. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A close-up of a ghost suncatcher being painted.

Nothing says Halloween like a spooky ghost. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A pumpkin with a witch's hat and a gleeful expression is the perfect Halloween suncatcher.

A pumpkin with a witch's hat and a gleeful expression is the perfect Halloween suncatcher. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Wisconsin Late Night Coordinators Deanna Hebbring (left) and Stefany Perez (right) join in the fun. The group aims to offer some alcohol alternative activities for students.

Wisconsin Late Night Coordinators Deanna Hebbring (left) and Stefany Perez (right) join in the fun. The group aims to offer some alcohol alternative activities for students. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Hebbring focuses on painting Halloween-themed Suncatchers.

Hebbring focuses on painting Halloween-themed Suncatchers. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A man leans over to look closely at the suncatcher he's painting while sitting at a table.

A student paints Halloween-themed Suncatchers. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, student life

You may also like…