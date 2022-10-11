Photo gallery Late-night fun: Crafting some Halloween scares
Students gathered to paint Halloween-themed suncatchers on Friday evening, Oct. 8, at Gordon Dining and Event Center in an event hosted by Wisconsin Late Night. WLN hosts events on Friday and Saturday nights to provide UW–Madison students with “Alcohol Alternative Programming”, promoting a safe and productive space for students living in the residence halls to gather and meet other students.
Emma Karpfinger and Shannon Martin share a laugh as they paint suncatchers.
Students enjoyed the chance to gather for a late-night activity. Shannon Gallagher, Suzy Walker, Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong talk as they paint.
Wisconsin Late Night promotes alcohol-alternative programming like the suncatcher painting.
Angelina Armstrong focuses intently on a suncatcher painting.
Students Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong flex their artistic skills.
Residence Life Special Projects Coordinator Ashlee Barton hands more paint to students including Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, and Kiley Crosby.
Nothing says Halloween like a spooky ghost.
A pumpkin with a witch's hat and a gleeful expression is the perfect Halloween suncatcher.
Wisconsin Late Night Coordinators Deanna Hebbring (left) and Stefany Perez (right) join in the fun. The group aims to offer some alcohol alternative activities for students.
Hebbring focuses on painting Halloween-themed Suncatchers.
A student paints Halloween-themed Suncatchers.
