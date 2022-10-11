Students gathered to paint Halloween-themed suncatchers on Friday evening, Oct. 8, at Gordon Dining and Event Center in an event hosted by Wisconsin Late Night. WLN hosts events on Friday and Saturday nights to provide UW–Madison students with “Alcohol Alternative Programming”, promoting a safe and productive space for students living in the residence halls to gather and meet other students.



1 Emma Karpfinger and Shannon Martin share a laugh as they paint suncatchers. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



2 Students enjoyed the chance to gather for a late-night activity. Shannon Gallagher, Suzy Walker, Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong talk as they paint. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



3 Wisconsin Late Night promotes alcohol-alternative programming like the suncatcher painting. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



4 Angelina Armstrong focuses intently on a suncatcher painting. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



5 Students Shannon Martin, Kiley Crosby, and Angelina Armstrong flex their artistic skills. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



6 Residence Life Special Projects Coordinator Ashlee Barton hands more paint to students including Emma Karpfinger, Shannon Martin, and Kiley Crosby. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



7 Nothing says Halloween like a spooky ghost. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



8 A pumpkin with a witch's hat and a gleeful expression is the perfect Halloween suncatcher. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



9 Wisconsin Late Night Coordinators Deanna Hebbring (left) and Stefany Perez (right) join in the fun. The group aims to offer some alcohol alternative activities for students. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



10 Hebbring focuses on painting Halloween-themed Suncatchers. Photo by Taylor Wolfram